Realtor® Volunteers To Rehab Homes In The Genesis Park Neighborhood
The Housing Partnership and Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association team up again for Realtors® Care Day, April 28
"We're honored to partner with the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association's Housing Opportunity Foundation to assist the homeowners in Genesis Park," said Julie Porter, president of The Housing Partnership. "By investing our time and energy as well as encouraging others to do so, we continue to preserve the rich history of this community and help build a sustainable future for all who live here."
The cumulative RCD volunteer efforts, an initiative of the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association Housing Opportunity Foundation, represent a total financial impact exceeding $1 million.
"As Realtors®, we believe every citizen deserves safe, secure housing," said RCD Chairman Mike Hege. "It's always an honor to help neighbors in our area as most of the residents we assist are elderly or disabled and unable to make these critical, safety-related repairs themselves."
As an added benefit, this year volunteers are adding to the safe shelter component of RCD by including a food drive. Realtors® who live in the Brightwalk (http://brightwalkcharlotte.com/
Mecklenburg County Food pantries benefitting from the food drive include:
· Our Lady of Consolation (https://ourladyofconsolation.org)
· Charlotte Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church (http://www.charlottebereansda.org)
ABOUT THE HOUSING PARTNERSHIP
The Housing Partnership is a broad-based, private, nonprofit housing development and financial corporation organized in 1988 to expand affordable and well-maintained housing and promote stable neighborhoods for low- and moderate-income families in the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. The agency provides assistance to residents of its properties to more fully enter the economic mainstream and achieve independence. For more information, please visit www.CMHP.org.
Kim Graham
