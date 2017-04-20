 
News By Tag
* Housing
* Nonprofit
* Realtor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Realtor® Volunteers To Rehab Homes In The Genesis Park Neighborhood

The Housing Partnership and Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association team up again for Realtors® Care Day, April 28
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Housing
* Nonprofit
* Realtor

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Inc. (The Housing Partnership) and the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association collaborate for a second year to make a difference in the Statesville Avenue Corridor. On April 28, an army of Realtor® volunteers will descend on the Genesis Park Neighborhood as part of the annual Realtors® Care Day (RCD) to paint, rebuild decks, install gutters and complete other exterior home rehab projects on nine homes. With approximately 200 volunteers expected to participate, the day will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until all projects are completed.

"We're honored to partner with the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association's Housing Opportunity Foundation to assist the homeowners in Genesis Park," said Julie Porter, president of The Housing Partnership. "By investing our time and energy as well as encouraging others to do so, we continue to preserve the rich history of this community and help build a sustainable future for all who live here."

The cumulative RCD volunteer efforts, an initiative of the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association Housing Opportunity Foundation, represent a total financial impact exceeding $1 million.

"As Realtors®, we believe every citizen deserves safe, secure housing," said RCD Chairman Mike Hege. "It's always an honor to help neighbors in our area as most of the residents we assist are elderly or disabled and unable to make these critical, safety-related repairs themselves."

As an added benefit, this year volunteers are adding to the safe shelter component of RCD by including a food drive. Realtors® who live in the Brightwalk (http://brightwalkcharlotte.com/) community are spearheading support for the food drive, which will benefit food pantries in the surrounding area. The public is also invited to make donations at the Charlotte Regional Realtor® Association office at 1201 Greenwood Cliff. Acceptable donations include non-perishable food items such as canned goods, beans, rice, pasta, peanut butter and similar items. Other drop-off locations include Our Lady of Consolation Church, 2301 Statesville Avenue, and Charlotte Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1801 Double Oaks Road. For a complete list of acceptable food donations and drop-off sites, visit www.carolinahome.com/food-drive.

Mecklenburg County Food pantries benefitting from the food drive include:

·       Our Lady of Consolation (https://ourladyofconsolation.org) Catholic Church on Statesville Avenue in Brightwalk; and

·       Charlotte Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church (http://www.charlottebereansda.org) in the Genesis Park Neighborhood.

ABOUT THE HOUSING PARTNERSHIP

The Housing Partnership is a broad-based, private, nonprofit housing development and financial corporation organized in 1988 to expand affordable and well-maintained housing and promote stable neighborhoods for low- and moderate-income families in the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. The agency provides assistance to residents of its properties to more fully enter the economic mainstream and achieve independence. For more information, please visit www.CMHP.org.

Contact
Kim Graham
***@cmhp.org
End
Source:Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Inc.
Email:***@cmhp.org Email Verified
Tags:Housing, Nonprofit, Realtor
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chernoff Newman News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share