News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Plastic Welding Equipment Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2017-2023
Plastic welding equipment market in the U.S. is estimated to reach US$ 839.3Mn by 2023 from US$ 595.3 Mn in 2015, expanding with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Browse the complete report (U.S. Plastic Welding Equipment (Electric Socket, Ultrasonic, Hot Plate, Spin, Hot Gas, Extrusion, Injection, High Frequency, Laser and Others (Induction, Solvent etc.)) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023) at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Market Insights
The plastic welding equipment market in the U.S. is majorly driven by the huge plastics manufacturing industry in the country. Plastics manufacturing industry account for the third largest sector of the overall manufacturing industry of the U.S. The country possesses more than 16,000 plastic manufacturing facilities spread across the entire nation. This makes U.S. a lucrative destination for plastics manufacturing and related equipment. The overall plastics manufacturing industry is largely driven by industry verticals such as transportation, healthcare, packaging, consumer electronics and others. Since the U.S. enjoys strong presence of the aforementioned industry verticals, the demand for related manufacturing equipment (including plastic welding machines) is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.
Competitive Insights:
Similar to the overall plastic welding equipment market worldwide, the U.S. market too is quite competitive in nature. There are significant number of players operating in the market with majority of them substantially dependent upon the nation/North America. Apart from the regional players, presence of several international players can be observed in the country, majorly due to strong plastics manufacturing industry here. Emerson Electric Co., Dukane Corporation, Leister Technologies AG and CEMAS Elettra are among the leading plastic players operating in the U.S. plastic welding equipment market. Apart from these, manufacturerssuch as RITMO S.p.A., DRADER Manufacturing and Herrmann Ultrasonic too are prominent players in the U.S. market. These players focus on providing plastic welding equipment suitable for specific applications such as healthcare, roofing and automotive.
Key Trends:
• Enhancement of service portfolio including after sales service, training and workshops
• Strengthening global sales channel in order to maintain and expand the sales
• Focus on specific applications
• Product enhancement with newer and cleaner welding technology
Browse the complete report (U.S. Plastic Welding Equipment (Electric Socket, Ultrasonic, Hot Plate, Spin, Hot Gas, Extrusion, Injection, High Frequency, Laser and Others (Induction, Solvent etc.)) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023) at http://www.credenceresearch.com/
About Us:
Credence Research is a worldwide Market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Company: http://www.credenceresearch.com
Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Media Contact
Contact Person: Chris Smith, Global Sales Manager
Email: sales@credenceresearch.com
Phone: +1-800-361-8290
Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US
City: SAN JOSE
State: California
Country: United States
Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com/
Contact
Robson Tolson
***@credenceresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse