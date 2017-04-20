 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Lost Level" Written By Author Brian Keene

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Lost Level" written by Brian Keene and narrated by Earl Hall in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
NEW YORK - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Lost Level" written by Brian Keene and narrated by Earl Hall in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

When modern-day occultist Aaron Pace discovers the secrets of inter-dimensional travel via a mystical pathway called The Labyrinth, he wastes no time in exploring a multitude of strange new worlds and alternate realities. But then, Aaron finds himself trapped in the most bizarre dimension of all - a place where dinosaurs coexist with giant robots, where cowboys fight reptilian lizard people, and where even the grass can kill you. This is a world populated by the missing and the disappeared, a world where myth is reality and where the extinct is reborn. Now, side-by-side with his new companions Kasheena and Bloop, Aaron must learn to navigate its dangers and survive long enough to escape...The Lost Level.

This is the first book in Grand Master Award winner Brian Keene's long-awaited new series, a loving ode to lost world classics like Burroughs's Pellucidar, Howard's Almuric, and Lansdale's The Drive-In, but with a thoroughly modern twist that only Brian Keene could conceive.

Download your copy of "The Lost Level" written by Brian Keene and narrated by Earl Hall on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/The-Lost-Level-A...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

