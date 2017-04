Rainbow Valley Nursery Offers Kids Chance to Explore and Learn at Summer Camp

The camp programme will offer kids an enriching learning experience to help them get more out of summer breaks.

-- This summer, Rainbow Valley Nursery is organising Summer Camp for the pupils from June 27, 2017 to September 07, 2017. Through a mix of fun and educational activities, Rainbow Valley Nurserywill let the kids experience new adventures, learn and master new skills, and share their interests with friends.The Rainbow Valley summer camp activities include: nature activities (June 27 – 29, 2017), around the world activities (July 02 – 06, 2017), rain forest activities (July 09 – 13, 2017), adventure activities (July 16 – 20, 2017), recycling activities (July 23 – 27, 2017), zoo animals activities (August 06 – 10, 2017), favorite foods activities (August 13 – 17, 2017), dreamland activities (August 20 – 24, 2017), superheroes and princesses (August 27 – 31, 2017) and space adventure activities (September 03 – 07, 2017). To be part of the activities, the parents are required to pay a nominal charge for their child. All the classrooms where the activities will be conducted are colorful and creative, with stimulating equipment and materials. Children will also be allowed to venture into areas of discovery in the school's safe outdoor learning areas, which include extensive community gardens and play parks, and walkways and stroller paths.The day camp activities of Rainbow Valley Nurseryfocus on developing the social-emotional, cognitive and physical development of all kids. Campers can participate in any or all the above enlisted themed activities, to create a sense of understanding, learn different skill sets and achieve new goals. Camper choice activities will also be held to keep the pupils entrained and full of energy. Participating children will also be taken for field trips to learn about the activities in a better way.," says Katya Deere, Principal of Rainbow Valley Nursery. Further she said,."When kids join new schools, they might face hurdles which can prevent them from reaching their full potential, be it related to academics, space adventure, and health. Being, we are trying to bridge the gap and achieve more by organising this summer camp so that our children can learn more, stay healthy and build friendship.To learn more about the Rainbow Valley Nursery Summer Camp Program and to book a space please call: 04 4232540 or email at info@rainbowvalleynursery.com The Rainbow Valley Nursery is one of the best nurseries in Dubai that provides children the opportunity to build confidence and express their individuality through artistically enriching, intellectually stimulating and physically challenging activities. Across the Dubai region, they are renowned for providing high-quality care and education for children aged 3 months to 5 years to learn effectively and develop their full potential. The unique learning environment sparks physical growth and discovery while the creative curriculum supports each student's social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth. They follow the Early Years Foundation Stage ( EYFS) Framework.Arch Tower, Cluster G (Beside KP Mart),Jumeirah Lake Towers,PO Box: 502462Phone: 971 4 4232540Email: info@rainbowvalleynursery.comor principal@rainbowvalleynursery.com