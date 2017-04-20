 
News By Tag
* Monique Burr Foundation
* Lynn Layton
* A Night at Roy's
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


The Monique Burr Foundation for Children Announces A Night at Roy's Special Guests

 
 
A Night at Roy's
A Night at Roy's
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Monique Burr Foundation
* Lynn Layton
* A Night at Roy's

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Tickets are on sale for "A Night at Roy's," the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc.'s (MBF) annual signature fundraising event. "A Night at Roy's" will take place on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Roy's Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach.

"I am inviting everyone to join us at A Night at Roy's to celebrate the Foundation's achievements over the past 20 years," said MBF Executive Director Lynn Layton. "MBF is dedicated to protecting children from all types of maltreatment and exploitation by providing bullying and child abuse prevention education and resources, and engaging communities. We appreciate our supporters for championing MBF's mission to make a difference and improve the lives of children and families."

One of Northeast Florida's premier charity events, A Night at Roy's will feature contemporary, Hawaiian-influenced gourmet cuisine by James Beard Award Winner and world-renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi. Guests will enjoy fine wines, tropical refreshments and a live and silent auction.

Musical entertainment will include rising country artist Kurt Stevens with performances by songstress Colleen Orender. Special guests will include nationally acclaimed speaker and author Richard Guerry, founder of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2), a non-profit dedicated to teaching digital safety, responsibility and awareness.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended and tickets are available for $100 per person.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tammy Long at tlong@MoniqueBurrFoundation.org or call the Monique Burr Foundation at (904) 642-0210.

To purchase tickets, visit https://mbfchildsafetymatters.org/a-night-at-roys.
End
Source:Monique Burr Foundation
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share