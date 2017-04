The Monique Burr Foundation for Children Announces A Night at Roy's Special Guests

A Night at Roy's

-- Tickets are on sale for "A Night at Roy's," the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc.'s (MBF) annual signature fundraising event. "A Night at Roy's" will take place on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Roy's Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach."I am inviting everyone to join us at A Night at Roy's to celebrate the Foundation's achievements over the past 20 years," said MBF Executive Director Lynn Layton. "MBF is dedicated to protecting children from all types of maltreatment and exploitation by providing bullying and child abuse prevention education and resources, and engaging communities. We appreciate our supporters for championing MBF's mission to make a difference and improve the lives of children and families."One of Northeast Florida's premier charity events, A Night at Roy's will feature contemporary, Hawaiian-influenced gourmet cuisine by James Beard Award Winner and world-renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi. Guests will enjoy fine wines, tropical refreshments and a live and silent auction.Musical entertainment will include rising country artist Kurt Stevens with performances by songstress Colleen Orender. Special guests will include nationally acclaimed speaker and author Richard Guerry, founder of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2), a non-profit dedicated to teaching digital safety, responsibility and awareness.Advance ticket purchase is recommended and tickets are available for $100 per person.Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tammy Long at tlong@MoniqueBurrFoundation.org or call the Monique Burr Foundation at (904) 642-0210.To purchase tickets, visit https://mbfchildsafetymatters.org/ a-night-at-roys