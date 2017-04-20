Enjoy Global Presence at Local Call Rates with Ajura Global Number

Ajura Global Number is a boon for SMBs looking forward to make their global presence without spending on infrastructure.

-- Ajura, the leading communication solution provider has expanded its Global Number Facility to 58 Countries. This means businesses and corporate can now own international phone numbers of 58 countries and make their business global.Ajura Global Number is a cost-effective globalization method for businesses around the world. Small & medium sized entrepreneurs now need not bear the pain of infrastructure & manpower cost if they want to make a global presence, Ajura Global number makes this possible.Ajura's CEO, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee, explainsEntrepreneurs can subscribe to Global Number of popular destination such as UK or US and receive all calls on their local number. The biggest advantage of Ajura Global number is that users can now display the international number while making an outgoing call.Mr. Chatterjee further adds,In order to avail Ajura Global Number service, users need to download the Ajura app from Google Play & Apple Store.Ajura is a vertical of REVE Group, which is headquartered in Singapore with its development centres in Bangladesh & India. Ajura has users from 114 countries which makes it a global communication service provider. Apart from Global Number, Ajura provides Low Cost Roaming & Cheap International Calling Solution.Ajura Customer Support is available round the clock for your assistance. For any further information or media queries, kindly email: