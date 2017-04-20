News By Tag
Ascensus Shows Continued Support for Bottom Line Organization
Company Sponsors 12th Annual Dinner Event, Offers Professional Development Opportunities for Students
This year marks the 20th anniversary for Bottom Line, a non-profit established in 1997 to provide low-income and first-generation college students with mentoring and professional development opportunities. Nearly 1,000 corporate and community leaders came together to celebrate Bottom Line's programs and support thousands of students throughout Massachusetts.
Both current students and Bottom Line alumni took the stage to share their stories and describe the impact that the organization has had on their lives. Ascensus associates and leaders were in attendance, including two Bottom Line program alumni who represented the talented professionals that this program fosters.
"Attending Bottom Line's annual event really puts into perspective the importance of saving for college and what a college education can mean to these students," states Kevin Cox, chief operating officer at Ascensus College Savings.
In addition to providing financial sponsorship, Ascensus College Savings has partnered closely with the program to offer Bottom Line students internship opportunities. The firm continues to employ Bottom Line students during college breaks and is actively assisting some of those students in their job searches during their senior year. Ascensus' leadership team is also coordinating with Bottom Line to develop opportunities for Ascensus associates to mentor and conduct interview preparation workshops with program students.
"Ascensus College Savings is happy to provide its continued support for an organization whose mission and values so closely align with those of Ascensus," states Jeff Howkins, president of Ascensus College Savings. "Through our continued partnership, we hope to help more students make their college education and career dreams a reality."
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit https://www2.ascensus.com/
