April 2017





SmallCapReview - Stocks To Watch Wednesday - HISP, AKBA, IRBT

 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Hispanica International (HISP) $0.09.  Today announced that it has secured manufacturing for its exclusive brand, GRAN NEVADA® and its flagship products, the Ready To Drink (RTD) Horchatas®.  The Company will commence production this week at a facility owned by an International beverage company. The first production run will be for the Horchata De Morro® which has booked a six-month backlog followed by the new Horchata Aguas Frescas® commencing shortly thereafter.

Hispanica's CEO, Mr. Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo said in a statement, "Due to demand levels well above our previous capacity to produce, we experienced shortages of our flagship products- the GRAN NEVADA Horchatas® over the last two quarters. These shortages caused us to miss our revenue targets by over $500,000 during the period. We have now entered into a manufacturing agreement with one of the largest beverage companies in the single serve category, which will not only provide us consistent manufacturing capacity, but will do so at far more favorable price points, resulting in significantly improved margins."

 What They Do:   Hispanic International Delights of America, (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013.  HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States.  HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) $9.37, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, T (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=ht...)oday announced that they have expanded their collaboration for vadadustat by entering into a collaboration and license agreement for Europe, China and other territories. Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) stabiliser currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anaemia related to CKD arises from the kidney's failure to produce adequate amounts of erythropoietin, a key hormone stimulating the production of red blood cells.1 Left untreated, anaemia significantly accelerates patients' overall deterioration of health with increased morbidity and mortality. 2, 3

This agreement follows a previously announced collaboration between the companies in which they equally share the costs of developing and commercialising vadadustat in the U.S., as well as the profits from potential future sales of vadadustat in the $3.5 billion renal anaemia market. The total committed development funding from all vadadustat collaborations, combined with Akebia's cash, is expected to exceed $600 million.

What They Do: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology.

IRobot Corp. (IRBT) $69.14, Tuesday announced first-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period.

IRobot expects full-year earnings to be $1.45 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $780 million to $790 million.

What They Do:  iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home.

