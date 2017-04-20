News By Tag
SmallCapReview - Stocks To Watch Wednesday - HISP, AKBA, IRBT
Hispanica's CEO, Mr. Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo said in a statement, "Due to demand levels well above our previous capacity to produce, we experienced shortages of our flagship products- the GRAN NEVADA Horchatas® over the last two quarters. These shortages caused us to miss our revenue targets by over $500,000 during the period. We have now entered into a manufacturing agreement with one of the largest beverage companies in the single serve category, which will not only provide us consistent manufacturing capacity, but will do so at far more favorable price points, resulting in significantly improved margins."
What They Do: Hispanic International Delights of America, (HISP) is a public company, founded in 2013. HISP is engaged in the distribution of proprietary, licensed and third party Hispanic and Ethnic food and beverages throughout the United States. HISP has already begun to distribute fruit juices, nectars, and milk based products and will begin to distribute teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products.
Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) $9.37, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, T (http://cts.businesswire.com/
This agreement follows a previously announced collaboration between the companies in which they equally share the costs of developing and commercialising vadadustat in the U.S., as well as the profits from potential future sales of vadadustat in the $3.5 billion renal anaemia market. The total committed development funding from all vadadustat collaborations, combined with Akebia's cash, is expected to exceed $600 million.
What They Do: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology.
IRobot Corp. (IRBT) $69.14, Tuesday announced first-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.
The robotics technology company posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period.
IRobot expects full-year earnings to be $1.45 to $1.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $780 million to $790 million.
What They Do: iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home.
