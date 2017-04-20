 
News By Tag
* Urological
* Flex
* Rosa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Global Surgical Robots Market Forecast To 2024

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands , By Application ,By Geography – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Urological
* Flex
* Rosa

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Products

DALLAS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product, brands, application and by geography.

By Product:

·         Robotic Systems

·         Instruments and Accessories

·         Service

By Brands

·         Da Vinci Surgical System

·         Cyberknife

·         Renaissance

·         Flex

·         Artas

·         Rosa and Others

By Application:

·         General Surgery

·         Urological

·         Gynaecological

·         Gastrointestinal

·         Radical Prostatectomy

·         Cardiothoracic Surgery

·         Colorectal Surgery

·         Radiotherapy and Others

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the surgical Robots market followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-robo...

Key Players of the Global Surgical Robots Market:

·         Intuitive Surgical Inc.

·         Verb Surgical Inc.

·         Auris Surgical Robots

·         MedRobots Corporation

·         Restoration Robots, Inc.

·         Virtual Incision Corporation

·         Think Surgical, Inc.

·         Medtech Global

·         TransEnterix

·         Titan Medical Inc,

·         Stryker

·         Accuray Inc.

·         MAZOR Robots

·         Hansen Medical

·         Capsa Healthcare

·         LLC

·         Aesynt Inc

·         iRobot Corporation

·         ReWalk Robots

·         Hocoma AG among others.

Related Reports:

Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgic...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Varsha Chaudhari
SEO Executive
+1-888-387-2818
varsha.chaudhari@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com
Posted By:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Urological, Flex, Rosa
Industry:Medical
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share