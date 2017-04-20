News By Tag
Global Surgical Robots Market Forecast To 2024
Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands , By Application ,By Geography – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024.
The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product, brands, application and by geography.
By Product:
· Robotic Systems
· Instruments and Accessories
· Service
By Brands
· Da Vinci Surgical System
· Cyberknife
· Renaissance
· Flex
· Artas
· Rosa and Others
By Application:
· General Surgery
· Urological
· Gynaecological
· Gastrointestinal
· Radical Prostatectomy
· Cardiothoracic Surgery
· Colorectal Surgery
· Radiotherapy and Others
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the surgical Robots market followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players of the Global Surgical Robots Market:
· Intuitive Surgical Inc.
· Verb Surgical Inc.
· Auris Surgical Robots
· MedRobots Corporation
· Restoration Robots, Inc.
· Virtual Incision Corporation
· Think Surgical, Inc.
· Medtech Global
· TransEnterix
· Titan Medical Inc,
· Stryker
· Accuray Inc.
· MAZOR Robots
· Hansen Medical
· Capsa Healthcare
· LLC
· Aesynt Inc
· iRobot Corporation
· ReWalk Robots
· Hocoma AG among others.
