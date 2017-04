Global Surgical Robots Market Forecast To 2024

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands , By Application ,By Geography – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024.

* Urological

* Flex

* Rosa Industry:

* Medical Location:

* Dallas - Texas - US Subject:

* Products

Varsha Chaudhari

SEO Executive

+1-888-387-2818

varsha.chaudhari@ databridgemarketresearch.com Varsha ChaudhariSEO Executive+1-888-387-2818

Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2024 from USD 5.2 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product, brands, application and by geography.· Robotic Systems· Instruments and Accessories· Service· Da Vinci Surgical System· Cyberknife· Renaissance· Flex· Artas· Rosa and Others· General Surgery· Urological· Gynaecological· Gastrointestinal· Radical Prostatectomy· Cardiothoracic Surgery· Colorectal Surgery· Radiotherapy and OthersBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the surgical Robots market followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.· Intuitive Surgical Inc.· Verb Surgical Inc.· Auris Surgical Robots· MedRobots Corporation· Restoration Robots, Inc.· Virtual Incision Corporation· Think Surgical, Inc.· Medtech Global· TransEnterix· Titan Medical Inc,· Stryker· Accuray Inc.· MAZOR Robots· Hansen Medical· Capsa Healthcare· LLC· Aesynt Inc· iRobot Corporation· ReWalk Robots· Hocoma AG among others.