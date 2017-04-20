News By Tag
Designs2HTML Continues To Reign In 2017
Designs2HTML is an IS0:9001 certified web development company based in India. The company holds a 5+ years of experience in outsourcing solutions for domestic and international clients.
One of the company's spokespersons from the business team said that client satisfaction has always been the reason they push their own limits and beat all odds to meet with their expectations. Yet another reason as to why Designs2HTML is regarded as one of the elite web conversion service provider is the affordable service packages they serve with. The pricing starts at $18/hr, which includes round the clock technical support and a 100% money back guarantee.
The 100% success rate has been maintained due to that all the tools and resources are kept up to the minute and newer technologies are undertaken as soon as they hit the market. The proven methodologies and techniques assist the developers at Designs2HTML in bringing value for money to client's website.
If you are looking for a web conversion, here are the services offered By Designs2HTML :
PSD to Wordpress :
The PSD to Wordpress conversion services provided by the company cover all the nuts and bolts of moving the static PSD files into a well optimized and cross-browser compatible WordPress website.
PSD To HTML5 :
Led by a team of 250+ developers and designers, the company has served premium HTML5/XHTML conversion services at affordable prices for both national and international clients.
PSD to Magento :
Creating a full featured E-Commerce store takes experience and converting one from PSD to Magento is quite a task. Thankfully, you can share your project requirements with Designs2HTML, who offer a free consultation.
PSD to Drupal :
The developers offer custom and innovative Drupal themes for different business prospects which are visually appealing and technically sound.
PSD to Joomla :
Keeping the unique dimensions of the client's business, the PSD to Joomla conversions are in sync with the objectives of the project.
The Designs2HTML development team provide clients with a powerful and user-friendly backend. This accounts for enhancing the usability and productivity of a website through semantic conversion. The company follows stringent quality standards and protocols which are in accordance with the W3C consortium.
Why Designs2HTML?
A Quick Review on Designs2HTML :
- A premium software development and web conversion agency.
- More than 10,000 successful projects delivered over 5 years.
- A qualified team of 250+ developers who are expert in converting web templates to a profitable business platform.
- An ISO:9001 certified company which adhere to the latest guidelines and standards of web development.
What To Expect As A Client
Premium Quality :
Designs2HTML follow high-performance web development methodologies. Quality is an assured asset, else you have a 100% money back guarantee.
24/7 Technical Support :
A customer-focused company, Designs2HTML is available round the clock to address the quarries of the clients.
Reasonable Pricing And Amazing Discounts :
Get true value for your web conversion projects only at Designs2HTML. The company offers a 50% discount on each inner page, followed by additional discounts on bulk orders.
Tried & Tested Methodology :
The approach to a project includes a blend of innovation and known to be true tried methodologies which are unit tested and proven to bear profitable results.
Here are a few of the clients testimonials assembled from various resources on the internet -
Amanda Leth (Clear Spring Systems): They have the knack of getting everything just perfect. The quality of work I have received from Designs2Html has really bolstered our prospects in the market and help us gain a competitive edge. Thanks for being incredible!
Andy Reischer (Bredhunt Solutions, Ltd.): Designs2Html was a complete pleasure to work with. We will continue to be their partners and recommend them company to anyone who is looking forward to converting their PSD files into a CMS-based website.
Sinthiya Adams (Mobisol Pvt Ltd.): Being a partner of Designs2Html for more than a year now, I can assuredly claim that they are the best markup service providers I have worked with. Apart from being experts, they also bring a good work ethics to the table.
Binh & Araon (Bucket Solutions Inc.): After some not so pleasant experiences in the past with companies across the same domain, I approached Designs2Html with an unsure mind. However, they tossed all my doubts out of the window and established trust.
The Designs2HTML team provide its clients with a reliable and user-friendly backend that allows them to easily control their websites after a successful customization. The professional developers adheres to un-compromised quality standards and meet your business requisites within the deadlines.
Media Contact :
Designs2HTML Ltd. : http://www.designs2html.com/
Ph. : +1.585.416.0088
Skype: designs2Html
Email: sales@designs2Html.com
