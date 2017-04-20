 
Insulin Pen Market likely to reach $12 Billion by 2022

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 12 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices


Insulin Pen Market Insights

United States is expected to lead the insulin pen market with a total market share of over 20% by 2022. China and Japan held the #2 and #3 largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

In terms of Reusable Insulin Pen Market,China and Germany will lead the reusable insulin pen market with more than combined 75% market share by 2022.

In terms of Prefilled Insulin Pen Market,United States accounted for the largest share of the insulin pen market in 2016, followed by Japan and Germany. United States is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The research report titled "Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022" examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the Insulin Pen Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into insulin pen users with more focused–on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Insulin Pen Market has been detailed in the report. The insulin pen market is further segment into reusable and prefilled insulin pen market. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Insulin Pen Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pen Market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford, Ypsomed, Biocon Ltd. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the Insulin Pen Market.

To view detailed description and Table of Contents of this report please visit:http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=98


All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 8 Viewpoints

1.    Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2.    Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3.    Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4.    Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

5.    Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

6.    Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

7.    Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

8.    Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows

1.    United States

2.    United Kingdom

3.    France

4.    Italy

5.    Spain

6.    Germany

7.    Japan

8.    China

9.    India

10.  Brazil

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows

1.    Novo Nordisk

2.    Eli Lilly

3.    Sanofi

4.    Owen Mumford

5.    Ypsomed

6.    Biocon Ltd.

