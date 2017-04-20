Control Station Enrolled by Government Agency to Advance Manufacturing Across Ireland

Enterprise Ireland and Lean Manufacturing Program Promote Continuous Process Improvement

-- Control Station has been recognized by Enterprise Ireland for delivering consistent and measurable improvements in the efficiency of process manufacturers. The company is now among a select group of solution providers enrolled in the Irish agency's Lean Business Offer program. Participation in the program is expected to facilitate deployments of the company's award-winning diagnostic and optimization technologies throughout Ireland.The mission of Enterprise Ireland is to strengthen the country's industrial competitiveness through programs that foster the use of lean manufacturing methods and technologies. Since the agency's restructuring in 1988 it has assisted with the growth of Irish manufacturing across key sectors including Biotech & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductors. For the period of 2017-2020 Enterprise Ireland seeks to increase the countries annual exports from 5 Billion to 26 Billion Euros while adding over 60,000 new domestic jobs. The agency features the Lean Business Offer and other programs to provide Irish manufactures with incentives for accelerating their implementation of lean solutions."There is meaningful alignment between Enterprise Ireland's goals and Control Station's capabilities,"shared Damien Munroe, General Manager of Control Station Limited based in Roscrea, Ireland. "Our solutions proactively identify issues that negatively affect production efficiency. By assisting Irish manufacturers with the adoption of solutions like PlantESP the Lean Business Offer program promotes competitive advantage through continuous process improvement."As a platform known for its intuitive design PlantESP actively monitors and diagnoses the core PID control systems that regulate production. PlantESP proactively evaluates PID performance and provides the essential insights required for enacting lean improvements. With its data-driven assessments PlantESP has facilitated progressive gains in production from increases in quality and throughput to decreases in energy consumption and unplanned downtime. Control Station will provide lean solutions that support the advancement of lean practices from basic thru advanced, including:Introduce Lean principles and processes in order to achieve cost reductions;Develop a culture of continuous improvement while delivering productivity gains;Embed Lean capabilities for achieving sustainable competitive advantage."We're pleased to be recognized by Enterprise Ireland for our contributions to the advancement of lean manufacturing practices," stated the company's president, Dennis Nash. "There is a great opportunity to assist Irish manufacturers with the adoption of lean solutions across their core manufacturing layer and to equip them with a sustainable competitive advantage."Control Station will participate in the Enterprise Excellence event sponsored by Enterprise Ireland and scheduled for May 31in Croke Park, Dublin. For more information about Control Station's offerings or to coordinate a meeting during the conference contact Damien Munroe at damien.munroe@controlstation.com.Control Station empowers process manufacturers to increase production efficiency and throughput. The company's software-based solutions actively monitor and optimize plant-wide control loop performance.The company's products are both highly innovative and award-winning. PlantESP™ is the leading CLPM solution for identifying and isolating issues that negatively affect control loop performance. Control Station's portfolio of Loop-Pro™ products is recognized as the process industry's leading solution for PID controller tuning. It is the only controller tuning software that accurately models oscillatory and noisy process data.Control Station's solutions are licensed to leading process manufacturers worldwide and they are available direct from Control Station and through its network of distribution partners. The company is headquartered in the United States. Control Station Limited is based in Roscrea, Ireland and serves as the primary product distribution and services delivery center for the company's European operations.