 
News By Tag
* Gas Training
* ACS gas training
* Gas Courses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* LEEDS
  West Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


An Official Appointment for HRH Maintains High Standards

 
 
HRH Gas Services
HRH Gas Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gas Training
ACS gas training
Gas Courses

Industry:
Education

Location:
LEEDS - West Yorkshire - England

LEEDS, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Rothwell based domestic plumbing and heating engineers, HRH Gas Services, give back to BTC Training Centre and invest their time, skills and knowledge in helping new gas engineers qualify and enter the sector.

Owners Matthew and Lisa Hopkins both learnt their trades and qualified as gas engineers with BTC Training Centre. Having both left demanding public servant careers Lisa's dream was to get into a sector that not many women are employed in and Matthew had always wanted to learn a trade in wet plumbing, which developed into gas.

Matthew Hopkins says: "Switching careers is always a risk but we haven't looked back, and thanks to the good training provided by BTC Training we now have our own business and are able to support this path for many others coming through the training system."

Lisa Hopkins says: "When we were training the guaranteed work experience offered by BTC Training was invaluable, this was the part of the training that ensured we had a completed portfolio of work - evidence that is an essential requirement of passing an ACS assessment and becoming a qualified Gas Engineer. When we were able we jumped at the chance to extend that opportunity to BTC trainees."

Mentoring gas engineer trainees through BTC's guaranteed Work Placement Scheme has enabled HRH Gas Services to develop their own business by hiring talent they have already worked with once they are qualified. To date three BTC trainees have been mentored and are now qualified gas engineers and working as self employed contractors with HRH.

James McConnell, director at BTC Training Centre says: "Many of our students benefit from full-time work opportunities because of our relationships with companies like HRH Gas Services. The dedication of people like Matthew and Lisa ensures our trainees receive not only the best training but the best mentoring in the sector, and for that we are very grateful."

BTC Training Centre is the UK's leading New Entrant training and assessment specialist offering practical learning from within a bespoke state-of-the-art training centre based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire. It is the UK's only training company to have been granted Gold Provider Status by the sector skills council, Energy & Utility Skills, for its Managed Learning Programme (MLP) in gas training www.brookhousetraining.com

Contact
colette lowe
***@chewpr.com
End
Source:BTC Training Centre
Email:***@chewpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Gas Training, ACS gas training, Gas Courses
Industry:Education
Location:LEEDS - West Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
chew pr PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share