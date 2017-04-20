News By Tag
Armour Comms launches industry leading secure Group Messaging
Armour Mobile adds secure group messaging features to its comprehensive secure mobile comms solution for iOS and Android
The new solution is available for download from the iOS and Android apps stores, and is also available for Armour Samsung Mobile, which provides an extra layer of hardware security using Samsung Knox. Existing users of Armour Mobile simply download the updated version from the app store in the usual way without the need to re-provision.
Armour Mobile Group Messaging provides all of the functionality seen in consumer-grade messaging apps but with enhanced security. The new solution enables users to create groups from their Armour Mobile contacts list via a simple icon. Once a message is shared, the app confirms the message is sent, and who has received it, listing exceptions (i.e. those that have not received the message because they are offline). Group Messaging also enables voice memos, pictures, video clips, documents and other file attachments to be sent to a group instantly.
David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; "Armour Mobile Group Messaging is our latest development in response to customer demand in this fast moving market. As cyber security threats continue to grow, not only for government and the traditionally security-conscious but also for commercial organisations, so the mobile phone becomes an increasingly likely attack vector. At Armour Comms we remain committed to developing innovative and flexible secure communications solutions that can be used on standard consumer smartphones, enabling our customers to interact securely with colleagues without the need for a special phone, preserving anonymity and reducing costs."
Armour Mobile has been awarded CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) certification by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), providing government-grade secure communications for voice, full motion video, messaging and conferencing on commercial off the shelf (COTS) iPhone and Android smartphones. Additionally, it has been included in the NATO catalogue and is FIPS 140.2 validated. Armour Mobile provides an ultra-secure solution for protecting information at UK OFFICIAL and NATO RESTRICTED classifications. Armour Mobile is the first UK secure Voice over IP service to integrate with Skype for Business
Armour Comms will be at:
DSEI, the World Leading Defence & Security Event. 12 – 15 September, ExCeL, London
Stand No: N7-197
http://www.dsei.co.uk/
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Armour Comms
Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3G, LTE (4G), Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android or iOS platforms. Armour Mobile also features in-built secure conferencing (audio or video) between multiple callers.
Armour Mobile is available as a Cloud or an On-Premises solution, and by using the optional Armour Connect Gateway, integration to a customer's PBX and standard office desk phones is possible.
All solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.
For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com
Editors Contacts
David Holman
Armour Comms
+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01
David.holman@
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
