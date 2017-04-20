Surrealism Moscow, Zagreb, Lisbon, Coimbra

Casa Museu Fernando Namora surrealism Now exhibition small format. Open on May

--Casa Museu Fernando Namora surrealism Now exhibition small format.The Fernando Namora House Museum will be the local of a surrealist show from the 21st century.Svetlana Ratova from Moscow, Nikolina Petolas from Zagreb, Paula Rosa from Lisbon and Santiago Ribeiro from Coimbra are the protagonists of another edition of International Surrealism Now of small format. The modern surrealism of these four artists, where dream, creative and ideological freedom are the primordial force of their 21st century surrealist artworks that will go have now an interaction with an almost legendary atmosphere who Fernando Namora House Museum has. Such ambience surrounded by objects belonging to a Great writer like Fernando Namora, also a painter, leads us to a past of a life that was intellectually faced by writing and painting.Fernando Goncalves Namora (1919-1989) was born in Condeixa on the 15th of April. It was here that he lived until he was ten years old, where he discovered the taste for drawing and painting and writing.The points of greatest interest of this museum space are constituted by the documentary collection of Fernando Namora transferred from the office of his residence in Lisbon.The exhibition will be open to the public from 19 May 2017 at 17:30.ContactsEmail:Phone:+351 239949120Schedule:from 10h to 13h and from 14h to 17h.Largo Artur Barreto 9, 3150-124, Condeixa-a-Nova, PortugalNote for the Worldwide people: visit Portugal tourist with Surrealism Now, one of the safest places in the world, without terrorism, without violence with weapons every day, no hurricanes and Cyclones, good food and wine ( vinho tinto ), wonderfull places and weather, to the sea and mountains, the monuments and city ruins since stone Age to Roman empire... Middle age, renaissance, maritime discoveries, from the classic to the modern...The Fernando Namora House-Museum was officially opened to the public on June 30, 1990.The points of greatest interest in this museum are made up of the documentary collection of Fernando Namora transferred from his residence office in Lisbon. This bibliographical and documentary background and revealing the relations of complicity with many other authors, and much contributes to explain, in its various aspects, the Man who is Namora.Portuguese version:A Casa-Museu Fernando Namora foi oficialmente aberta ao publico no dia 30 de Junho de 1990.Os pontos de maior interesse deste espaco museologico sao constituidos pelo acervo documental de Fernando Namora transferido do escritorio da sua residencia em de Lisboa. Este fundo bibliografico e documental e revelador das relacoes de cumplicidade com muitos outros autores, e muito contribui para explicar, nas suas diversas vertentes, o Homem que e Namora.