Doctor Who, Buffy, Sheen Q&As, Creative Panels At Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 5-7
'Monkees,' Marina Sirtis Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Minneapolis Convention Cente
Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:
• Dual Q&A's with the "Doctor Who" tandem of Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Saturday, noon), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" twosome of Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter (Saturday, 3 p.m.) and Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, noon)
• Solo interactive sessions with Sheen (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Bostwick (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation,"
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "Muppets"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons") and Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimpy") ("How to Draw Comedy," Friday, 5 p.m.), licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.), WWE artist Rob Schamberger (Friday, 6 p.m.), Tom Cook ("Tarzan," "Flash Gordon"; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.), Guardians of the Galaxy writer Sam Humphries and Spider Man's Danny Fingeroth (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza"
• "Pokémon" panels (Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.)
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "Getting Started on YouTube" (Friday, 6 p.m.); "Marvel vs. DC: Infinity War" (Friday, 6:30 p.m.); "Comics, Rock & Roll and Censorship" (Friday, 7 p.m.); "I'm Not A Sidekick: A Diversity In Pop Culture Discussion" (Saturday, 3 p.m.) and more
• Video gaming free play all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U and more, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all three days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Mogchelle, SuperKayce, Captain K and Hannah Eva, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is the fifth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc.
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/
