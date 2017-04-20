 
Doctor Who, Buffy, Sheen Q&As, Creative Panels At Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 5-7

'Monkees,' Marina Sirtis Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Minneapolis Convention Cente
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dual Q&A sessions with the stars of "Doctor Who," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and "The Monkees," panels featuring standout celebrities Charlie Sheen (Hot Shots, "Two and a Half Men"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and others, "Pokémon," and other gaming-themed panels, storytelling and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, after parties and cosplay panels highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 5-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:

• Dual Q&A's with the "Doctor Who" tandem of Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Saturday, noon), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" twosome of Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter (Saturday, 3 p.m.) and Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, noon)
• Solo interactive sessions with Sheen (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Bostwick (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sunday, 1 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "Muppets"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons") and Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimpy") ("How to Draw Comedy," Friday, 5 p.m.), licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.), WWE artist Rob Schamberger (Friday, 6 p.m.), Tom Cook ("Tarzan," "Flash Gordon"; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.), Guardians of the Galaxy writer Sam Humphries and Spider Man's Danny Fingeroth (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza" screening of the cult classic film, featuring introduction by Bostwick and performance by the local shadow cast group "Transvestite Soup," (Saturday, VIP M&G with Bostwick, 7-8 p.m. at Convention Center, film at midnight at The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S. in Minneapolis.) (*note additional admission required)
• "Pokémon" panels (Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.)
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "Getting Started on YouTube" (Friday, 6 p.m.); "Marvel vs. DC: Infinity War" (Friday, 6:30 p.m.); "Comics, Rock & Roll and Censorship" (Friday, 7 p.m.); "I'm Not A Sidekick: A Diversity In Pop Culture Discussion" (Saturday, 3 p.m.) and more
• Video gaming free play all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U and more, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all three days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Mogchelle, SuperKayce, Captain K and Hannah Eva, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.  (*Note: the Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza event requires a separate ticket.)

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/minneapolis (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is the fifth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
