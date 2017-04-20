News By Tag
Middle East Food Forum Launches Restaurant Leadership Workshop Number 3
The opening note on The Secret Ingredients to Marketing Success will be delivered by Anishkaa Gehani, Public Relations and marketing expert and founder of 360-degree Marketing solutions agency, Yardstick Marketing Management. The session will include real inspiration and frameworks required to create a successful food truck installation. This will be followed by a Food Truck Licensing seminar by Kris Haggie, the CEO of Roundup World and Executive Director of 54° East who will provide a low-down on the steps to a working Food Truck business, the who, what, where and how of Food Truck licensing and legalities. Followed by this, a 5-minute elevator pitch training will take place, with an end-note and Q&A thereon by Tahir Shah, Founder of Moti Roti, one of the first food trucks in Dubai, nominated the Best Food Truck What's On Awards, 2016.
Commenting on the upcoming event, Ms. Anishkaa Gehani, Managing Director, Yardstick Marketing Management said, "Food Trucks are the next big thing in the UAE with successful food trucks operating in various urbanlocations today. The trick to a thriving food truck business is not advertising, or marketing, or media outreach – it's the right mix of integrated marketing solutions for every kind of Food Truck. Its an honor to deliver the opening key note on this topic and my aim is to present thought-provoking case studies that have changed the face of F&B marketing globally."
Mr. Kris Haggie, CEO, Roundup World, said, "The MEFF Restaurant Leadership Workshop is the perfect platform for generating lucrative business ideas, and I feel honored and exhilarated to be a part of the Middle East Food Forums' lineup of workshops and during this Food Truck Focused workshop we are aiming at providing real solutions to licensing and franchising options for Food Truckers. I look forward to shedding new light on this topic and hope for a positive response from our audience of young and novice minds in the field."
Mr. Tahir Shah, Founder, Founder, Moti Roti, said, "We've had a beautiful journey in the UAE as one of the first Food Trucks that came up here, and the streak has really become a phenomenon. I think this opportunity is excellent for up and coming foodpreneurs to tap into their fullest potential. I hope my pitfalls and journey might be able to assist potential entrepreneurs and food truck managers to create a rewarding and profitable hospitality business."
The Middle East Food Forum was launched in May 2016 with over 120 plus motivated and prominent food and beverage professionals, F&B thought leaders and food entrepreneurs. Held on May 3, 2016, with an aim to promote the learning culture in the UAE, the inaugural launch event saw maximum participation from likeminded individuals. The event extensively featured panel discussions and workshops, offering unique opportunities to share experiences, upgrade skills, build valuable connections, and explore ways to start, sustain, grow, or transform any F&B business.
Amidst senior industry professionals and start-ups, the workshop is a great platform for good exchange of ideas, where participants will get maximum clarity on issues concerning them.
For more information, please visit - http://www.middleeastfoodforum.com/
ABOUT MIDDLE EAST FOOD FORUM
The Middle East Food Forum is the essential meeting place for food service business owners and operators, including aspiring and established entrepreneurs to engage with industry experts, address concerns, find new ideas and inspiration. The learning and networking event features presentations, panel discussions and workshops, offering unique opportunities to share experiences, upgrade skills, build valuable connections, and explore ways to start, sustain, grow, or transform any F&B business.
