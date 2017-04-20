 
Pearson partners with Talview, adds a new feature to Versant – Proctoring

 
 
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest feature helps you reach out to remote talent, without having to worry on authentication. Reducing changes of candidate impersonation and fraud.

Pearson TalentLens, a global leader in talent assessment with over 85 years of industry experience has partnered with Talview, a leading provider of online automated proctoring solutions to launch the latest version of the Versant test – Versant Video Proctoring. It will enable recruiters to conduct seamless assessments of candidates in remote areas eliminating candidate impersonation or fraud.

India has been at the forefront of the technology revolution and this a testament to that a large MNC (Pearson) has partnered with a start-up (Talview) providing cutting edge technology.

Versant English Test, one of world's leading automated assessments to measure spoken communication skills. The product is used by over half of the Fortune 500 companies globally, a testimony to the quality of the product allowing companies from across industries in choosing right candidates. Versant tests are highly reliable and are specifically designed to analyze the speech of non-native speakers of English, using patented speech processing technology.

Versant helps organizations:

• Optimize interview bandwidth
• Create benchmark communication skills
• Allow for large-scale recruitment drives

The focus all organizations have been on getting the right employee in an efficient manner. Given the situation, it calls for a product to address the manpower needs of employers from big MNCs to SMEs to hire right talent in order to successfully carry out business operations.

Versant Video Proctoring helps organizations simplify the recruitment process with its state of the art features like:

Real-Time Recording: Real-time image, audio and video capturing of user's action
Face Detection: Notification on candidate absence during proctored session
Analytics: In-depth analytics on user behavior and user action
Mobile: Proctor video on mobile. App available on iOS and Android
Browser Policing: Browser navigation check, disable copy-paste option
Storage: Store and view recorded streams up to six months

Why use Versant Proctoring

• Eliminates impersonation and authentication issues
• Access to a larger talent pool especially in tier 2 & 3 cities
• Better candidate experience
• Faster turnaround time

At Pearson TalentLens, we constantly engage in upgrading our products to answer the need of the hour. We have always been in the forefront of assessments and continue to explore newer horizons to meet ever-changing industry demands. We found an able partner in the form of Talview, who shared a similar vision and our collaboration, has resulted in Versant Proctoring.

-Philip Kurian, Country Head & Director, Pearson Clinical and Talent Assessment

We're excited to partner with Pearson as we combine our capabilities to increase the reach, security, and scalability of Pearson online assessments. The partnership is proof of the market acceptance of Talview's patent-pending Advanced Automated Proctoring capability." He added, "Pearson, a leader in the assessment space, has been in the forefront of adopting emerging technologies and we are proud to be associated with them.

- Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO - Talview


Visit: https://www.talview.com for more information

