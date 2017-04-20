Dastaan - A Musical Memoir by Santhosh Hegde

The Concert is a soulful tribute to his wife, Suman, that will see classics from the Bollywood Golden Era performed by Hegde and Other Artists at Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

-- Santhosh Kumar Hegde shares a 50-year old tryst with music. The self-taught musician found his teacher in All India Radio and Films. A movie buff from a young age, he eagerly awaited the release of the latest Bollywood movies, and sat back to listen to and learn the lyrics to songs while most of the audience used it as an interval. The first step of his musical career was in 1966, when he performed with a group of local musicians in a stage show, Young Talents' Night at the Don Bosco Hall in Mangalore, following which, he has today completed over 10,000 performances, including 1,002 stage shows, across the country.Dastaan is a soulful reminiscent by Santhosh Hegde to his wife, and pillar of support for almost four decades, Suman. In tribute to her birth anniversary, the musical concert would be held at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, in Malleswaram, Bangalore, and would involve engaging performances by Santhosh Hegde himself, along with other talented artists. Presented in remembrance to Suman Hegde and the love and inspiration she brought into the lives of her loved ones, the evening promises to be a magical trip down to the Golden Yesteryears of Bollywood Music.Joining him in his performance would be his daughter, Mithila Hegde, a filmmaker by profession, who has been performing alongside him since the age of 9. He will also be accompanied by Ahmed Ali, a popular Hindustani/Sufi artiste from Kolkata who has learned his craft from renowned Hindustani vocalist, Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan. The evening would also feature Priya Yadav, who is an acclaimed, versatile vocalist based out of Bangalore. The band accompanying the artist would be a Kerala-based 15-member orchestra that has performed with the likes of Yesudas, S. Janaki, and Unnikrishnan, to name a few.The concert will be hosted by the multi-faceted Vasanthi Hariprakash, who remains the much loved voice of the Breakfast Show on RadioCity 91.1FM.Name: Ms. Mithila HegdeEmail: contact@marchingantsllp.comPhone: +91 98861 48112Website: http://in.bookmyshow.com/events/dastaan/ET00056148