 
News By Tag
* BioControl Agents Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


BioControl Agents Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* BioControl Agents Market

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global BioControl Agents market is estimated at $1.55 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $3.67 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2015 to 2022. Rising concern regarding food contamination due to excess usage of pesticides is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, concern about environment and soil fertility are the factors favoring the market growth. However, lack of adequate awareness among users acts as a restraint for BioControl Agents market.

Based on application, On-Field segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period driven by the use of beneficial insects. On-field and seed treatment segments are capturing maximum of the market share in BioControl Agents application market. Due to their low cost and large availability, Microbials are the most widely chosen active substances. North America leads the market globally with the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the other regions.

Some of the key players in the global market include Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Biobest N.V., BioTech Systems LTD, Certis USA LLC,  Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC Corporation,  Kenogard S.A., Koppert Biological Systems B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Monsanto Company Inc., Novozymes A/S and Syngenta AG.

ForMore,PleaseVisit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/biocontrol-agents-market

Crop Types Covered:

• Vegetables & Fruits
• Cereals & Grains
• Pulses & Oils
• Other Crops

Active Substances Covered:
• Microbials
o Fungi
o Bacteria
o Viruses
o Other
• Macrobials
o Weed Killers
o Parasitoids
o Predators
• Entomopathogenic Nematodes

Environment Covered:
• Out Field Crops
• Horticulture

Applications Covered:
• On-Field
• Post-Harvest
• Seed Treatment

Target Pests Covered:
• Micro-Organisms
• Arthropods
• Weeds

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ForMore,PleaseVisit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/biocontrol-agents-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:BioControl Agents Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share