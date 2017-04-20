BioControl Agents Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global BioControl Agents market is estimated at $1.55 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $3.67 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2015 to 2022. Rising concern regarding food contamination due to excess usage of pesticides is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, concern about environment and soil fertility are the factors favoring the market growth. However, lack of adequate awareness among users acts as a restraint for BioControl Agents market.Based on application, On-Field segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period driven by the use of beneficial insects. On-field and seed treatment segments are capturing maximum of the market share in BioControl Agents application market. Due to their low cost and large availability, Microbials are the most widely chosen active substances. North America leads the market globally with the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the other regions.Some of the key players in the global market include Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Biobest N.V., BioTech Systems LTD, Certis USA LLC, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC Corporation, Kenogard S.A., Koppert Biological Systems B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Monsanto Company Inc., Novozymes A/S and Syngenta AG.• Vegetables & Fruits• Cereals & Grains• Pulses & Oils• Other Crops• Microbialso Fungio Bacteriao Viruseso Other• Macrobialso Weed Killerso Parasitoidso Predators• Entomopathogenic Nematodes• Out Field Crops• Horticulture• On-Field• Post-Harvest• Seed Treatment• Micro-Organisms• Arthropods• Weeds• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/biocontrol-agents-market