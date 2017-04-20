News By Tag
BioControl Agents Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Based on application, On-Field segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period driven by the use of beneficial insects. On-field and seed treatment segments are capturing maximum of the market share in BioControl Agents application market. Due to their low cost and large availability, Microbials are the most widely chosen active substances. North America leads the market globally with the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among the other regions.
Some of the key players in the global market include Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Biobest N.V., BioTech Systems LTD, Certis USA LLC, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC Corporation, Kenogard S.A., Koppert Biological Systems B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Monsanto Company Inc., Novozymes A/S and Syngenta AG.
Crop Types Covered:
• Vegetables & Fruits
• Cereals & Grains
• Pulses & Oils
• Other Crops
Active Substances Covered:
• Microbials
o Fungi
o Bacteria
o Viruses
o Other
• Macrobials
o Weed Killers
o Parasitoids
o Predators
• Entomopathogenic Nematodes
Environment Covered:
• Out Field Crops
• Horticulture
Applications Covered:
• On-Field
• Post-Harvest
• Seed Treatment
Target Pests Covered:
• Micro-Organisms
• Arthropods
• Weeds
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
