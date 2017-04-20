News By Tag
Stock Market unlocked on a higher note
Nifty is trading at 9314 points in the morning. 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a higher note during the morning session of the trade. The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 30,030.20 points, touched a high of 30,071.61 points and a low of 30004.28 points.
According to our Research Analyst, Last trading session NIFTY Future ended above 9300 and made a life time high after consolidation for more than a week with bullish candlestick in daily chart And also nifty midcap at record high ,up around .80% and benchmark indices had a ended the day on a positive note, And hold 9300 level it's good we can follow buy on decline strategy. We may see rise for that it will be good to buy around 9250-9255 for the target of 9300-9350 with SL of 9200.
Last trading session BANKNIFTY Future again mad a life time high and ended near day's high with strong bullish candlestick in daily chart, So if bank nifty future correct at higher level this is good opportunity for buying , we expect the lead to good upside ahead. So we advise you to Buy on decline around 21800-2185 for the target of 22000-22200 with SL of 21650.
