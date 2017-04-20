Sign up an au pair for the summer, it's the new family holiday revolution

Contact

David Alexander

***@calacus.com David Alexander

End

-- A top au pair agency is leading a revolution in the holiday market by providing European au pairs to help UK families make the most of the summer.Traditionally au pairs usually stay for six months to a year, but with summer just around the corner British families are queuing up to find short-stay au pairs for just 10 to 12 weeks, say agency Perfect Au Pair.Perfect Au Pair was founded by two mothers who had used au pairs but did not feel they were getting a cost-effective and reliable service from existing providers. Now they have linked up with partners around Europe to provide a more family friendly solution.Perfect Au Pair's Kate Bayliss said: "The big change this year is that there is a massive demand for au pairs just for the summer and we are working with our partners in Europe to provide as many au pairs as we can, though we promise that each will still be thoroughly vetted before they come to the UK."Demand at the moment has never been higher. And we will be doing our best to help families to find the right au pair for them."Au pairs can be male or female, usually between 18 and 25, and they come to the UK to learn English. They receive spending money between £75 and £95 per week, depending how many hours they work. Au pairs do light housework and look after the children.The concept of an au pair for summer is relatively new, but families find them invaluable support during the school holidays when parents can still be working. Additionally, they can be a big help if they are part of the family holiday."That is also good fun for the au pair and a whole different experience. Travelling is a win-win for the au pair and a family. It's one of the reasons why there is a boom area at the moment," added Ms Bayliss."Our partners who provide our au pairs from countries across Europe are telling us we have a lot of high class au pairs who are looking for families for a shorter period."For more information go to www.perfectaupair.co.uk