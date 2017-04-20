Alpha Data Presales Manager bags Palo Alto Networks' Ambassador of the Year Award

Biju was honored for his exceptional ability to leverage Palo Alto Networks solutions

-- UAE, April 26, 2017 - Biju Bhaskaran, Presales Manager at Alpha Data, was named Ambassador of the Year for 2016 by California-based network and enterprise security company Palo Alto Networks during an awards ceremony held recently at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.Biju was honored for his exceptional ability to leverage Palo Alto Networks solutions for mutual growth, develop attractive integration and platform proposals, and successfully market and execute large deals.Amar Singh, Sales Director at Alpha Data, said: "We are very proud of the recognition received by one of our top performers from one of our most valued technology partners. Biju embodies Alpha Data's passion for excellence and customer satisfaction and reflects our commitment to bringing only the best talents onboard to sustain our proven track record in systems integration. We thank Palo Alto Networks for bestowing him with the award and look forward to more outstanding achievements from him and the other members of our highly-capable and hard-working team."