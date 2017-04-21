News By Tag
ClaimVantage Exhibits AbsenceDirect Work Accommodations at the DMEC Employer Compliance Conference
AbsenceDirect Work Accommodations provides leave professionals with the tools required to ensure ADA/ADAAA compliance
The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) is committed to providing focused education for absence management professionals. DMEC runs two conferences annually, with this Compliance Conference focusing on FMLA, ADA, and ADAAA compliance issues. With a program full of professional speakers, this event provides attendees with the insight and tools required to run effective and compliant leave programs.
As a National Sponsor of DMEC, ClaimVantage will be on site to exhibit AbsenceDirect. With bi-annual software releases, AbsenceDirect is the most up-to-date, cloud-based, automated software solution available to HR professionals & employers to manage their leave programs. This year, a new product feature, Work Accommodations, has been added to the AbsenceDirect solution.
The Work Accommodations feature enables leave professionals to fully document the ADA process. As well as tracking leave as an accommodation, AbsenceDirect helps professionals to offer reasonable accommodations to help employees remain at work, or return to work following a leave of absence. Integrating with the Job Accommodation Network (JAN) database, AbsenceDirect offers suggestions for accommodations based on an employee's diagnosis.
Visit Eric Lake and Angie Brown at the ClaimVantage booth to learn more about the FMLA and ADA compliance capabilities of AbsenceDirect.
About ClaimVantage
ClaimVantage is the leading provider of cloud-based Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with a second office in Portland, Maine, and several global operations, ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and two of the top ten carriers in the US. For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.
