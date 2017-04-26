 
Industry News





Rayna Tours participates in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2017

Through its presence in Arabian Travel Market, Rayna Tours showcases its latest product and service portfolio.
 
 
Rayna Tours
Rayna Tours
 
Listed Under

DUBAI, UAE - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Rayna Tours is now actively involved in the activities of the ongoing 24th version of ATM, which began in 24th April and will continue till 27th April in Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. ATM is one of the region's most significant travel events, attended by thousands of people from all over the world. More than 2600 exhibitors from 85 plus countries are presented in this B2B event. With a special emphasis on topics like halal tourism and innovative travel technology, this year's ATM is expected to generate travel deals worth $2.5 billion.

Featured in Hall 1 at the Stand ME 1400, Rayna Tours is represented by the senior organizational executives including Manoj Tulsani (CEO), Deepak Hiranandhani (Director of Sales), Rinki Tulsani (Contracting Manager), Ahmed Yaqoob (Reservation Head(B2B UAE)), and Sunil Panwar (Dhow Cruise Manager). Through its presence in ATM, the company's key focus is to highlight its strategic initiative to expand geographically and consequently join the ranks of one of the world's finest destination management companies.

"We are extremely happy to associate with ATM once again, as this is a landmark event which not only gives us a chance to showcase our achievements and latest offerings, but also serves as a great platform to meet our partners, mingle with new customers, and identify opportunities for our enhanced growth" said a Rayna's spokesperson.

"As we have considerably expanded our range while impeccably elevating quality standards, visitors show great interest in our services and we already have had some resourceful meetings and negotiations. With two more days left for the event's closing, we expect more rewarding discussions to come off, which further enable us to exchange ideas with industry experts, create new business contacts, and reach out to more international markets."

He went on to say, "We welcome all of you to come by our ATM stand and know more about our inspirational services and travel technology solutions, along with the prospects of becoming our GSA (General Sales Agent) partner." For more information on Rayna Tours, browse through www.raynatours.com and www.raynab2b.com.

About Rayna Tours

Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.

Akhlaq Kazi
online@raynab2b.com
