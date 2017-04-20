News By Tag
Success in Education sector leads to new specialist Education Payroll Bureau from Carval
The Academies Show, 26 April 2017, ExCeL, London, Stand: 418
Jennie Rowan, Schools Payroll Manager at Carval said; "The Education sector is an increasingly important market for Carval, and our rapidly expanding Education Payroll Bureau is testament to our experience in the sector. By using our own software we are able to provide a truly cost effective service. This, together with our focus on delivering individual customer support, where each academy, school or college has a named, dedicated payroll officer to ensure everything runs smoothly, is a key differentiator for us."
Carval, a BACS approved bureau, uses its own Payroll software Uniwage which is part of HR Unity. It calculates all statutory payments (SMP, SPP, SSP, SAP and student loads), it processes incremental progression and pay awards, company sick pay and maternity pay, other third party BACS payments including HMRC, pensions, union fees and court orders.
The Carval Payroll Bureau can help with the assessment of employees for auto enrolment, producing monthly workforce pension letters. The service provides monthly management reports prior to payday, completion of EPF1 and EPF68s, monthly Teachers Pension Returns reported to the Local Authority for community schools and uploaded to the STU for academies. In addition, the service provides one payslip per employee, regardless of the number of posts held, simplifying the process for staff and saving significant costs on per-payslip charging.
HR Unity provides all standard Payroll and HR functions plus recruitment, absence management, performance management, training and Time & Attendance. It has many features designed specifically for the education market, including term time working, multiple job posts, aggregated National Insurance, monthly and annual Local Government Pension returns. With its proven interfaces to a range of business solutions for resource management such as Capita SIMS, iSAMS, and Sage X3 and Accounts IQ for financials, HR Unity provides an end-to-end solution for managing people and resources.
Notes to Editors
About Carval
Founded in 1986, Carval is a leading provider of Human Resource Management and Payroll software and services. The company's HR Unity range of flexible and easy-to-use solutions is the only truly integrated HR, Payroll, Time & Attendance and Self-Service software available in the UK. The company also provides a range of outsourced services including Payroll bureau, hosted and managed services.
Carval's Education Payroll Bureau has been managing and running schools' payrolls since 2012 and now has over 60 schools, academies and colleges, printing over 60,000 payslips per month.
Designed to provide a future proof solution, Carval's HR software harnesses the latest proven technology platforms, resulting in flexible and modern solutions based on industry best practice that are guaranteed compliant with current legislation.
Carval's solutions are suitable for academies, schools and colleges of all sizes, in the secondary, primary, special and independent sectors. High profile clients include: Mossbourne Community Academy, Hastings Academies Trust, Leigh Academies Trust, The Northumberland Church of England Academy, Oakbank School, Merchant's Academy, Lady Eleanor Holles and many more.
For more information please visit: www.carval.co.uk
