Industry News





April 2017
Launch of LCI's Touch range: functional 'Clean Label' ingredients for bakery products

Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients' new range of functional bakery ingredients for professionals in the bakery, Viennoiserie and pastry sectors.
 
 
LONDON - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- LCI's Touch: A unique range of functional 'clean label' ingredients for bakery product manufacturers

Ingredient transparency and the use of natural products are of increasing importance in the bread-making industry. In this context and as a pioneer in 'Clean Label' ingredients, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients (LCI) (http://www.lci.limagrain.com/index-en) unveils its new range of functional ingredients, LCI's touch. The range combines functional flours and enzymes to provide new 'Clean Label' solutions.

Through the various offerings of the range, 'LCI's touch' range makes it possible to:

-    replace up to 50% of added gluten
-    to increase dough hydration levels
-    to reduce added salt
-    to control softness and/or to reduce egg quantity by up to 20%

All 6 ingredients in the LCI's touch range can be listed as 'wheat flour' in the end product ingredient list:

- GLUSAFE is an ingredient which replaces up to 50% of added gluten in bread (sandwich bread loaves, traditional or artisanal bread). With GLUSAFE, no modification of the process or hydration is required and dough is improved (greater elasticity, enhanced texture, etc).

- GLUSAFE SWEET is available for viennoiserie and pastries.

- The unique ingredient HYDRA 0.2% increases dough hydration levels and reduces bread recipe costs.

- STOP SALT, an innovative nutritional solution, reduces the amount of salt added to recipes by up to 25%. STOPSALT can be used in recipes for traditional or artisanal breads, sandwich bread loaves and viennoiserie. With STOP SALT, dough retains its hydration and elasticity without becoming sticky.

- CAKESOFT makes it possible to control the soft texture of pastries with a long shelf life. No additional water is required in recipes using cakeSoft.

- SOFT EGG is used to reduce the amount of eggs by up to 20% in bakery products without adding allergens. SOFT EGG also increases product shelf life and results in bakery products with finer breadcrumbs.

About Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients

At the heart of the sustainable supply chain of the Limagrain cooperative group, Bakery by Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients creates cereal ingredients for professionals in the bakery industry. Experts in softness, nutrition and 'Clean Label' ingredients, Bakery by Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients supports clients with expert knowledge and passion, providing quality ingredients and offering tailored solutions to both today's and tomorrow's challenges in the industry.

www.lci.limagrain.com

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Business France UK (The French Trade Commission in the UK)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
Email: catherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr
Tel: + 44(0)207 024 3613
Website:  www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/

Catherine Ryall
***@businessfrance.fr
