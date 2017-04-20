Launch of LCI's Touch range: functional 'Clean Label' ingredients for bakery products

Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients' new range of functional bakery ingredients for professionals in the bakery, Viennoiserie and pastry sectors.

--Ingredient transparency and the use of natural products are of increasing importance in the bread-making industry. In this context and as aLabel' ingredients, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients (LCI) (http://www.lci.limagrain.com/index-en) unveils its new range of functional ingredients,. The range combines functional flours and enzymes to provide new 'Clean Label' solutions.Through the various offerings of the range, 'LCI's touch' range makes it possible to:- replace up to 50% of added gluten- to increase dough hydration levels- to reduce added salt- to control softness and/or to reduce egg quantity by up to 20%All 6 ingredients in the LCI's touch range can be listed as 'wheat flour' in the end product ingredient list:is an ingredient which(sandwich bread loaves, traditional or artisanal bread). With GLUSAFE, no modification of the process or hydration is required and dough is improved (greater elasticity, enhanced texture, etc).is available for viennoiserie and pastries.- The unique ingredient, an innovative nutritional solution,STOPSALT can be used in recipes for traditional or artisanal breads, sandwich bread loaves and viennoiserie. With STOP SALT, dough retains its hydration and elasticity without becoming sticky.makes it possible to control the soft texture of pastries with a long shelf life. No additional water is required in recipes using cakeSoft.is used toin bakery products without adding allergens. SOFT EGG also increases product shelf life and results in bakery products with finer breadcrumbs.At the heart of the sustainable supply chain of the Limagrain cooperative group, Bakery by Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients creates cereal ingredients for professionals in the bakery industry. Experts in softness, nutrition and 'Clean Label' ingredients, Bakery by Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients supports clients with expert knowledge and passion, providing quality ingredients and offering tailored solutions to both today's and tomorrow's challenges in the industry.For more information about this press release, please contact:(The French Trade Commission in the UK), Press Officer+ 44(0)207 024 3613www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/