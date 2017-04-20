A Top Multi-specialty Hospital in Nigeria

Important services provided by Primus Nigeria have been elaborated in the piece. The piece talks about the services that differentiate Primus Nigeria from other hospitals in Abuja, Nigeria.

-- With the emergence of newer and complicated diseases, various hospitals have come into being, but only a few of them can be trusted blindly. Since we cannot compromise on our health, leading hospitals are required to be picked. Once we come across some well-known hospitals, the health risks start getting diminishing. No matter what place in the world you are staying in, a good hospital will give you and your family a reason to smile. Therefore, collecting some relevant information about the top hospitals in your city will help you to make haste when you need healthcare services. There is no dearth ofaround the world, butis theThe hospital is designed and constructed using latest medical technology available in the world. Brilliant infrastructure and quite environment of the hospital are conducive to quicker recovery, health and wellbeing for the patient. With renowned surgeons and doctors from across the world, remarkable infrastructure and state of the art technology,is all set to offer the best healthcare services in the African continent. The hospital strives to be the best place for all medical problems. A phenomenal team at Primus Nigeria continuously works to elevate the standards of the quality of care, system and services at the hospital. The hospital stands by the motto of health to all and is committed towards every social cause.Primus has its campuses in Nigeria, India and Benin Republic. The hospital runs dozens of satellite clinics across the globe.High-tech ambulances atare well equipped with latest technologies and can handle complex emergencies. These ambulances are available to the patients all day and night. The ambulances carry standard equipment, a defibrillator, a ventilator, oxygen and all other life saving drugs. Staff manned in these vehicles is trained in managing emergencies.The hospital has one of the. The pharmacy is designed to extend its reach to all of the patients at the hospital and to others. In order to ensure the quality, the pharmacy has taken some important steps to quality testing of drugs dispensed in the pharmacy.The hospital firmly believes in the concept of 'prevention is better than cure' and knows the essence of complete body checkup. A complete body checkup can tell you about your health. These checks also identify aliments on their onset and lead to a healthy lifestyle.The health checkups at the Primus are designed to keep in mind the disease risk profile, which may vary with age, sex and other factors. A brilliant team at the hospital administers truly standardize and medically correct set of tests. The hospital provides packages according to the unique needs of the patients. Plans are easy to comprehend, understand and can be done in few hours. The reports are explained to an individual and if he needs a specialist consultation it's available free of cost.Health checkups at the hospital provide a person full knowledge about his/her health. It allows you to have an early diagnosis, even for Small Disorders. The hospital provides you with following checkups for:•Diabetes•Thyroid Disorders•Cardiovascular Disease•Lifestyle Disorders•Cancer etc.We use latest technologies for enhancing patient care in three significant ways:•Greater Precision and Safety•A Comfortable Patient Experience•Improved Coordination and Smoother WorkflowPrimus Nigeria is one of the Largest Multi-Specialty Institutes located in Abuja. The hospital is committed to bring Nigeria the highest standards of medical care along with clinical research, education and training. The hospital can be reached at:Karu New Extension, Abuja, NigeriaPhone: +234 81-277-777-51, +234 81-277-777-52