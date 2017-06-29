News By Tag
NATO Member States to Discuss Weapon System Enhancements in London this June
NATO member states will gather at SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems to discuss the doctrine, concepts of operation, training and technologies at the heart of armoured vehicle lethality.
Colonel Jim Jenkins, Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, United States Marine Corps will give an opening address to provide an overview of the USMC's Unmanned Tactical Autonomous Control and Collaboration Program as well as discuss problems associated with traditional man in the loop systems that require direct control.
Colonel Jose María Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapons Directorate, Spanish Ministry of Defence will provide detailed insights into ongoing development of sensors and weapon systems within the Spanish Army's Pizarro infantry fighting vehicle. He will also discuss future plans for development and integration of new capabilities into the platform.
Dr Mike Dazell, Capability Advisor, Mounted Close Combat, British Army's discussion will centre on how to develop versatile offensive capability to overcome future threats to mounted close combat and realigning area of focus for the British Army
Lieutenant Colonel Mika Tauru, Deputy Director of Artillery, Plans Division, Finnish Army Staff will give feedbacks on how the Finnish Army uses AMOS and description of tactics and techniques for operating the system will be explored.
Major Michael Johnsson, Head of Guns and Mortars, Danish Army Combat and Fire Support Centre will provide an evaluation into the current capabilities of the Royal Danish Army's existing M109A3 155 mm self-propelled howitzers will be highlighted. Attendees will also be able to hear updates about key areas for development, enhancement of range, precision and lethality.
Other key speakers at this year show include: British Army, Finnish Army, NSPA, Slovenian Ministry of Defence, Soucy Group, Spanish MoD, UK Armed Forces, United States Marine Corps, US Army, Vetronics Research Centre and much more...
The event will also feature an all new exclusive half day pre-conference workshop on "Improving Combat Vehicles through Life Supportability and System Integration"
The 2-day conference will explore the defining factors that contribute to enhanced lethality and fire superiority for land forces. An examination of emerging technologies in these key areas, ranging from the latest weapon systems, smart munitions, fire control and target acquisition, shall be combined with operational case studies and key programme updates from commanders and military project leaders, to develop definitive requirements and solutions for enhancing lethality.
For those looking to attend, there is £100 early bird offer available online ending on 31st May 2017.
Further information is available online at https://www.smi-
Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
28th-29th June 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
https://www.smi-
Media: contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-
