NATO Member States to Discuss Weapon System Enhancements in London this June

NATO member states will gather at SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems to discuss the doctrine, concepts of operation, training and technologies at the heart of armoured vehicle lethality.

End

-- As the US Army increases its presence of heavy armour in Europe to the highest levels seen in years, there is a need to develop offensive assets and the deterrence capabilities that the armoured vehicle provides. In recent years, hostile actors have increased their own combat vehicles protection, targeting and armament to near peer status. There is therefore a need to re-examine and access the effectiveness of NATO fighting vehicles offensive capability and means of countering emerging threats.Following this, senior military experts from the NATO member states will gather at SMi's Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems to discuss the doctrine, concepts of operation, training and technologies at the heart of armoured vehicle lethality., Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory,will give an opening address to provide an overview of the USMC's Unmanned Tactical Autonomous Control and Collaboration Program as well as discuss problems associated with traditional man in the loop systems that require direct control., Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapons Directorate,will provide detailed insights into ongoing development of sensors and weapon systems within the Spanish Army's Pizarro infantry fighting vehicle. He will also discuss future plans for development and integration of new capabilities into the platform., Capability Advisor, Mounted Close Combat,discussion will centre on how to develop versatile offensive capability to overcome future threats to mounted close combat and realigning area of focus for the British Army, Deputy Director of Artillery, Plans Division,will give feedbacks on how the Finnish Army uses AMOS and description of tactics and techniques for operating the system will be explored., Head of Guns and Mortars,will provide an evaluation into the current capabilities of the Royal Danish Army's existing M109A3 155 mm self-propelled howitzers will be highlighted. Attendees will also be able to hear updates about key areas for development, enhancement of range, precision and lethality.Other key speakers at this year show include: British Army, Finnish Army, NSPA, Slovenian Ministry of Defence, Soucy Group, Spanish MoD, UK Armed Forces, United States Marine Corps, US Army, Vetronics Research Centre and much more...The event will also feature an all new exclusive half day pre-conference workshop on "Improving Combat Vehicles through Life Supportability and System Integration"hosted by Brigadier (Retd) Ian Simpson, Former Head of Combat Wheels Group, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence taking place on the 27th June, 2017.The 2-day conference will explore the defining factors that contribute to enhanced lethality and fire superiority for land forces. An examination of emerging technologies in these key areas, ranging from the latest weapon systems, smart munitions, fire control and target acquisition, shall be combined with operational case studies and key programme updates from commanders and military project leaders, to develop definitive requirements and solutions for enhancing lethality.For those looking to attend,Further information is available online at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/uk/Future- Armoured-V... 28th-29th June 2017Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKhttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Future-Armoured-Vehicles-Weapons-Systems?utm_source=d-138&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=prlogMedia: contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.ukBooking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-online.co.uk______________________________________________________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk