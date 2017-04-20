 
What makes Oakridge Summer Program a must try?

 
 
HYDERABAD, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Oakridge is introducing a summer camp program called as 'Summer Champs' for little tots across Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Vizag. From the arts and sciences to languages and athletics, the profound positive effects and learning that the Oakridge Summer Program offers are incredible and a wonderful opportunity for your kids to experience in this summer. The activities that the Oakridge's Summer Champs program offer is a must try for your child as it incorporates plenty of advantages such as kids can explore their interests, develop new skills, get hands-on experience that a classroom will hardly offer, meet and interact students with similar interests.

Being one of the top IB Schools in India, Oakridge International School is dedicated to fueling the desire to inculcate the lifelong habit of learning in students. In line with this, Oakridge introduces Summer Champs which aims to stimulate your child's creativity, improve their motor skills and imbibe in them new learning skills. Beyond the classroom, children will be introduced to various extracurricular activities at the Summer Champs program that fall outside the realm of the curriculum of the school. Robotics is one such activity that would provide kids the basic knowledge on how to make a 'Robot.' They will get an insight into the futuristic world of Robotics on controlling the robots using normal electrical concepts. We have also added the spice of Indian and Western Dance into the Summer Champs, where kids can sway and hit the dance floor. Besides, Oakridge also gives kids an opportunity to bring their creative side out while designing and modeling the clay into various shapes and figures in the camp. However, these activities are just to name a few,  the sheer variety of interactive activities that the Oakridge Summer Program offers are innumerable where kids will gain self-confidence as they learn new skills. It's a place where children can develop a variety of skills and discover what they like to do as well as how they want to pursue in their future. Visit http://oakridge.in/summercamps

About Oakridge International School Hyderabad

Oakridge Hyderabad Campus has been ranked as the No.1 for International School in Hyderabad by the Education World in India School Rankings 2016, the most prestigious rankings in the education sector today. Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success-oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as well as global perspective on various aspects.
Click to Share