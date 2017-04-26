 
SWINDON Silicon Systems showcase ASIC, SoC and SiP technology at Sensor + Test 2017

Members of the SWINDON team will be on hand at Sensor + Test to highlight the advantages of mixed signal ASIC / MEMS, SoC and SiP technology for existing and emerging markets and provide an insight into full turnkey semiconductor service.
 
 
WOOTTON BASSETT, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On Stand 334 in Hall 5 at the Sensor + Test exhibition in Nurnberg, SWINDON Silicon Systems, a Sensata Technologies company, will be showcasing the advantages of Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), System on Chip (SoC) and System in Package (SiP) solutions that are at the heart of intelligent sensing for emerging technologies, as well more established markets such as automotive and industrial. As more companies are realising the many advantages these single package electronic systems can offer, SWINDON, already renowned for its design expertise and experience in the supply of mixed signal ASICs, will be at the show to share its experience and help customers choose the right solution for their particular applications.

SWINDON has recently signed a strategic agreement with Dukosi, a battery management technology innovator, to bring its disruptive semiconductor chip based battery management solution to market. This latest contract win for SWINDON proves once again that it is at the forefront of innovation and is fast becoming the first choice for companies looking for an ASIC partner that will work with them from concept to volume supply.

Members of the SWINDON team will be on hand to highlight the advantages of mixed signal ASIC / MEMS, SoC and SiP technology for existing and emerging markets and provide an insight into SWINDON's full turnkey semiconductor service delivering optimized solutions that provide the competitive edge, both technically and commercially.

Visitors to the booth will discover how SWINDON's renowned integrated ASIC, SoC and SiP and MEMS custom sensor solutions are at the heart of intelligent sensing today and in future emerging technologies.

- ends -

Note for editors

SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON), a leader in high performance and low cost mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and integrated MEMS sensor interface solutions, part of Sensata Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions, has five decades experience in the design, production test and supply of ASICs for Automotive and Industrial applications.

SWINDON's UK-based design and production teams are experts in ultra-low power sensor interfaces resulting in becoming the global leader and foremost supplier of ASIC/MEMS solutions for Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), supplying over 50% of the global demand. With leading in-house design and production test and calibration facilities, SWINDON's business is to provide customers with a competitive advantage, both technical and commercial, and supply the highest quality ASIC/MEMS for the lifetime of their product.

Enquiries: Richard Mount. SWINDON Silicon Systems.

Tel: 01793 649400 E-mail: sales@SWINDONsilicon.co.uk

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SWINDONsilicon

UK Press Contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. Tel. +44 (0) 1488 674200

E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/InPressPR

129SWI

April 26, 2017

