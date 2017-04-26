News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SWINDON Silicon Systems showcase ASIC, SoC and SiP technology at Sensor + Test 2017
Members of the SWINDON team will be on hand at Sensor + Test to highlight the advantages of mixed signal ASIC / MEMS, SoC and SiP technology for existing and emerging markets and provide an insight into full turnkey semiconductor service.
SWINDON has recently signed a strategic agreement with Dukosi, a battery management technology innovator, to bring its disruptive semiconductor chip based battery management solution to market. This latest contract win for SWINDON proves once again that it is at the forefront of innovation and is fast becoming the first choice for companies looking for an ASIC partner that will work with them from concept to volume supply.
Members of the SWINDON team will be on hand to highlight the advantages of mixed signal ASIC / MEMS, SoC and SiP technology for existing and emerging markets and provide an insight into SWINDON's full turnkey semiconductor service delivering optimized solutions that provide the competitive edge, both technically and commercially.
Visitors to the booth will discover how SWINDON's renowned integrated ASIC, SoC and SiP and MEMS custom sensor solutions are at the heart of intelligent sensing today and in future emerging technologies.
- ends -
Note for editors
SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON), a leader in high performance and low cost mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and integrated MEMS sensor interface solutions, part of Sensata Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions, has five decades experience in the design, production test and supply of ASICs for Automotive and Industrial applications.
SWINDON's UK-based design and production teams are experts in ultra-low power sensor interfaces resulting in becoming the global leader and foremost supplier of ASIC/MEMS solutions for Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), supplying over 50% of the global demand. With leading in-house design and production test and calibration facilities, SWINDON's business is to provide customers with a competitive advantage, both technical and commercial, and supply the highest quality ASIC/MEMS for the lifetime of their product.
Enquiries: Richard Mount. SWINDON Silicon Systems.
Tel: 01793 649400 E-mail: sales@SWINDONsilicon.co.uk
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
UK Press Contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. Tel. +44 (0) 1488 674200
E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
129SWI
April 26, 2017
Contact
Swindon Silicon Systems
01793 649400
***@swindonsilicon.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse