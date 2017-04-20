 
Industry News





"BREAKING NEWS" * "NEW VIDEO" One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine

Celebration of World Peace,​​ We Are The World, ​ What The World Needs Now is Love​
 
 
OneWorld1Love
OneWorld1Love
LOS ANGELES - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ​The Akademia Music Awards "Winner Best POP EP"
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine ​

What The World Needs Now is Love,

Recorded in English, French and Spanish ​ ​

Stand UP for World Peace
One World 1 Love "featuring" Guylaine
Winner Best Pop EP

'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in pop.'

Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored

at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!

Join One World 1 Love on iTunes for Change, help inspire people from around the world to come together through music.

​Love knows no boundaries and is accepting of us all
​​"It is important that in these troubled times we honor our own self-respect, Announcing One World 1 Love's

recording of "What the World needs now is Love" ​

Get Your Friends to Share The World Theme Song
​Ask them to Share The Song with All of there Friends
​We are the World.
One World 1 Love, together as 1, for World Peace

Available at over 700 digital music stores
in 140 Countries ​online worldwide
In Stores Now!​​​​

BEST EP POP

"NEW VIDEO"

"Play New Video on YouTube Below"

https://youtu.be/QNXiiY_f7fw



http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com

Click to Share