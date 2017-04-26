News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
B2B Customer Success platforms becomes "Actionable", doubles CSM productivity
To enable a CSM be more productive and efficient software vendors have launched a platform designed specially for CSM. A Customer Success software typically includes Account Health scores, alerts, onboarding processes and provides a detailed 360 degree view of the customer. Overall Customer Success platforms are largely an information platform.
Breaking the status quo is CustomerSuccessBox. which fundamentally was able to re-think customer success platforms by understanding the core responsibilities of a Customer Success Manager, the core user of the platform.
CustomerSuccessBox enables CSMs to take actions and communicate from right within the system. It adds functionality of making calls, sending emails, adding notes and tasks from within the account view section itself. This takes away any need of CSM to jump between various softwares and phones, thereby doubling the productivity of every CSM.
"With CustomerSuccessBox our aim is to enable to every CSM to do more with less. We want every CSM to carry successfully a significantly larger multi million dollar portfolio with hundreds of customers and overachieve their portfolio growth targets. We are confident the CSMs will love it.", said Puneet Kataria, founder and CEO of CustomerSuccessBox platform.
Puneet, who was an Vice President at a SaaS company, says that he has taken up all of his learning from rolling out a customer success team at his last job and translated that into the most simple, actionable and powerful platform for CSMs.
CustomerSuccessBox is also extending a special launch price for its early adopters.
With this launch CustomerSuccessBox joins the B2B Customer Success vendor list, which include Gainsight, Totango,and Natero to name a few.
About CustomerSuccessBox:
CustomerSuccessBox is a result of experience gained first hand by initiating a CSM team for a B2B customers.
For more information about customer success software. Please visit http://customersuccessbox.com/
Contact
customersuccessbox
+1-817-719-3048
***@customersuccessbox.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017