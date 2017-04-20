News By Tag
Blue Ball Solutions Becomes First Changepoint Partner to Reach Platinum Status
Blue Ball Solutions Helps Organizations in the UK and Beyond Achieve Business Transformation Goals with Changepoint's Project and Portfolio Management and Enterprise Architecture Applications
As Changepoint's first dedicated European partner, Blue Ball has worked with numerous global enterprise clients to achieve technology-led business transformation goals, including Extra Energy, Arco, Schlumberger and Ziggo.
"Working with Changepoint partners means clients benefit from decades of experience and expertise in the full range of Changepoint solutions," said Mike Spacone, vice president, partner strategy at Changepoint. "Blue Ball Solutions is an outstanding partner in our channel landscape, and their Platinum status is testament to their dedication, focus and ongoing success in delivering cutting-edge Changepoint technology projects."
Since joining Changepoint's global partner program, Blue Ball clients have benefitted from Changepoint's solutions including Changepoint PSA, Daptiv PPM and barometerIT. Changepoint is consistently recognized by top industry analysts for delivering leading project and portfolio management and enterprise architecture solutions.
"Real-time insight into the status of projects is even more essential for business today," said Matt Lowman, managing director at Blue Ball Solutions. "Bringing order to chaos requires a firm grip on an organization's portfolios, programs and projects. Changepoint's local presence, global user community and cloud-based solutions best fit our clients' needs for solutions that transform how they do business."
Daptiv PPM is a highly-configurable SaaS project portfolio application that provides top-down and bottom-up visibility for resourced-based project management. Its designed for organizations that need a structured approach to managing their projects, programs, and portfolio. Daptiv PPM automates project data capture to reduce errors and provide enterprise-wide visibility.
barometerIT is a cloud-based data management application that provides a real-time enterprise asset map. Data is inventoried from people-driven crowdsourcing and from third-party system integration that barometerIT leverages to illustrate the relational data using graph technology and rich visualizations. Real-time, authentic data about the state of the enterprise enables organizations to make smarter, more informed decisions.
For more informatiion, please visit www.changepoint.com
