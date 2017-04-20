 
Industry News





Global Potash Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The report "Global Potash Market" provides in-depth analysis of the potash market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes East Asia, Latin America, North America and West Europe.
 
 
DELHI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The global potash market experienced moderate growth over the last decade, primarily due to increased demand for food, fiber and feed. Moreover, the trend will continue over the coming years as agriculture remains the key source of food, an important provider of fibre for the textile industry and biofuel for the world's constantly growing population. A growing global population, increasing incomes in emerging markets, changing diets, and decreasing amounts of arable land have increased the need for fertilizer minerals, including potash.

When it comes to region, the demand of potash in North America is expected to grow as dealers recharge inventories and farmers look to benefit from improved affordability. In Latin America, healthy grower margins are expected to support an increase in shipments.

As per the report "Global Potash Market (2017-2021)" by Koncept Analytics, the market for potash will be driven by rising global population, accelerating economic growth, growing demand for biofuels, improved affordability and lower inventories and growing demand of palm oil and rice. The key trends observed within the industry include optimizing fertilizer application, expansion in emerging market and introduction of new potash projects. However, the industry is also witnessing many hindrances including falling prices of crop and oversupply.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of the potash market on a global scale with detailed information regarding the key regional markets which includes East Asia, Latin America, North America and West Europe. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Two ways of Mining Potash
Potash Production Process
Global Potash Consumption by Volume (2015-2021)
Global Potash Consumption Share by Region (2015)
Global Potash Consumption Share by Crops (2015)
Global Potash Production Forecast by Volume (2015-2021)
Global Potash Production Share by Region (2015)
Global Potash Capacity by Volume (2015-2021)
Global Potash Capacity Share by Region (2016)
Global Potash Capacity by Project (2016)
Global Potash Inventory by Region (2016)
East Asia Potash Production and Consumption by Volume (2015-2021)
East Asia Potash Import and Export Trend (2015-2021)
Latin America Potash Production and Consumption by Volume (2015-2021)
Latin America Potash Import and Export Trend (2015-2021)
North America Potash Production and Consumption by Volume (2015-2021)
North America Potash Import and Export Trend (2015-2021)
West Europe Potash Production and Consumption by Volume (2015-2021)
West Europe Potash Import and Export Trend (2015-2021)
Global Population Growth (2007-2016)
Global GDP Growth (2007-2016)
Global Biofuel Production (2011-2016)
New Potash Projects Due For Start-Up (2016-2018)
Global Potash Market Share by Company (2015)
Global Potash Capacity by Company (2016)
Mosaic Net Sales by Business Segment (2015)
Mosaic Net Sales by Region (2015)
Mosaic Net Sales Net Income (2011-2015)
PotashCorp Net Sales by Business Segment (2016)
PotashCorp Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
K+S Revenue by Business Segment (2016)
K+S Revenue by Region (2016)
K+S Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Uralkali's Revenue Share by Region (2016)
Uralkali's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-pot...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

