IAOP® Recognizes VirtusaPolaris as an Outsourcing Leader
Reinforcing its market-leading position as a preferred IT outsourcing partner to global clients, VirtusaPolaris has received an All Star Company distinction from IAOP® for the company's size & growth, customer references, awards & certifications, programs for innovation, and programs for corporate social responsibility.
"It is an honor to again be recognized as an Outsourcing Leader by IAOP," said Sreekanth Lapala, global delivery head, Banking and Financial Services at VirtusaPolaris. "We are constantly striving to leverage our digital and automation capabilities along with our strong domain expertise to help our clients reduce business risk, improve operational efficiencies and lower IT costs. At the same time, we leverage our best-in-class execution and technology innovation to deliver reliable results, on time and within budgets. Looking ahead, we will continue to look for ways to innovate our technological offerings and provide our clients with the solutions they need to successfully run their businesses."
"Businesses that utilize outsourcing services, in both the traditional sense and through a wide range of collaborative business models, are increasingly diligent in their analysis of outsourcing service providers," said Debi Hamill, chief executive officer of IAOP. "We are again proud to recognize VirtusaPolaris as one of the highest rated organizations for customer references, awards & certifications, programs for innovation, programs for corporate social responsibility, and revenue growth as a leader."
VirtusaPolaris's unique outsourcing model, designed to meet the emerging needs of businesses, emphasizes business transformation that delivers far greater efficiencies and goes well beyond basic labor arbitrage. As part of this transformational outsourcing model, VirtusaPolaris deploys its unique Preempt, Accelerate and Compress framework. VirtusaPolaris's Preempt-Accelerate-
VirtusaPolaris is a leading global outsourcing service provider, having received several recognitions including being named a Star Performer in Large Insurance Application Outsourcing Relationships by Everest Group, a Top 10 Sourcing Service Provider by ISG, to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide along with a leader in the IAOP's 2016 Global Outsourcing 100 List.
Each year, the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists, managed by IAOP and published annually by Fortune Custom Projects, recognize the world's best outsourcing service providers. The lists are based on scores given by an independent judging panel on a range of criteria including global presence, growth, company recognition and certifications, customer references, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility. The lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry.
The full 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 list can be accessed on IAOP's website, at www.IAOP.org
About IAOP
IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About VirtusaPolaris
VirtusaPolaris, the market-facing brand reflecting the combined strengths of Virtusa Corporation and Polaris Consulting & Services, Ltd. is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment.
VirtusaPolaris' solutions address the CXOs' dual challenge of growing revenues while improving IT cost efficiencies. VirtusaPolaris' digital services leverage innovative new technologies to reimagine the customer experience, increasing retention and creating lasting value. VirtusaPolaris' preemptive outsourcing solutions help clients reduce risk and improve IT operations.
VirtusaPolaris delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing and maintenance & support, including infrastructure support. Inheriting a strong heritage in software engineering, VirtusaPolaris is highly qualified to both develop and maintain software, using a proven platforming methodology and advanced Agile and Accelerated Solution Design techniques to reliably produce results on time and within budget.
