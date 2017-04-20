 
Swag Camper Trailers Now Providing New Range of Hard Floor Camper Trailers

Swag Camper Trailers are quite popular in Brisbane. These trailers are best to travel to some beautiful and exotic locations for perfect camping.
 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Swag Camper Trailers are quite popular in Australia. These trailers are best to travel to some beautiful and exotic locations for perfect camping. Whenever someone thinks of camping, the first think that strike in their mind is a camper trailer. No one can really get the zest of camping without fully fledged camper trailer. Considering these things and need of the modern campers, the Swag Camper and Trailers comes with a whole new line up of hard floor camper trailers for sale with additional features and utilities.

The new Hard Floor Camper Trailers comes with an additional wide body that enhances the inside space of the camper trailer. These trailers are now having additional hooks, hangers and utility cables, in order to provide more safety to the camper. Now, you can get your hard floor camper trailer highly customized with the Swag Camper Trailers. You may get the choice wooden panels inside the camper and if you like you can get premium lighting in your camper with your choice upholstery and velvet.

The Swag Camper Trailers based in Brisbane are among the best Camper trailer dealers in Australia. They offer a wide range of camper trailers that include:

Hard Floor Camper Trailers
Soft Floor Camper Trailers
Off Road Camper Trailers
4WD Camper Trailers

From company spokes person

"We are happy to offer this new range of hard floor camper trailers. Swag Camper Trailers are always committed to provide best camper trailers with added features and low cost maintenance."

For more information visit, https://www.swagcampertrailers.com.au/

About Swag Camper Trailers:

Swag Camper Trailers have been manufacturing Australian built trailers for more than 7 years. We have over the past two years or so also started to sell Chinese made trailers which we assemble here in Australia. We now have trailers to suit all budgets from entry level Soft Floor Campers to Hard Floor Forward and Rear Fold Campers. We invite you to visit our Showroom in Rocklea to view our range of top quality camper trailers!

Swag Camper Trailers
***@swagcampertrailers.com.au
Source:Swagcampertrailers.com.au
Email:***@swagcampertrailers.com.au
Tags:Camper Trailers, Soft Floor Camper Trailers, Off Road Camper Trailer
Industry:Automotive
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
