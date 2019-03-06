Do Not Underestimate The Influence of Rahu-Ketu Transit

Rahu/Ketu transit is all set to toss your life in both good and bad way. Explore why this transit is considered as one of the most serious and unpredictable in Astrology.

Another major travel in the cosmos is going to take place in the year 2017 after Saturn Transit. The transit of shadowy planets respectively on the till 6th of March 2019. According to Vedic astrology, there are 9 planets those are considered to govern all 12 moon signs and subsequently impact the behavior, traits, and events of individuals under each sign. Where all the planets are physically present, Rahu and Ketu are the only ones who do not have any physical appearance and adapt or destroy the zodiac whichever they transit to. Their unpredictable nature makes it tough to predict how it would affect one's life. Rahu/Ketu transit is considered as one of the most fearful transitions in the study of cosmos. This is the reason that is why expert astrologers' advice you not to take it lightly or even go with any kind of prediction stated by unverified astrologers. Since, astronomically they are the two opposite nodes of the place where the orbits of Earth and sun intersect, they behave completely opposite to each other. As Rahu and Ketu are considered as malefic planets, it does not necessarily mean that they would only affect every moon sign negatively. For some, they can be the reason for sudden success, growth, gain and all kinds of prosperity. If you have been facing hurdles regarding decisions this might prove to be excellent, if Rahu and Ketu transit is beneficial for you according to their placement in your birth chart. On the other hand, those for whom the upcoming transit of Rahu/Ketu is not favorable, you might need to be alert about particular things and decisions regarding your life.