Industry News





Do Not Underestimate The Influence of Rahu-Ketu Transit

Rahu/Ketu transit is all set to toss your life in both good and bad way. Explore why this transit is considered as one of the most serious and unpredictable in Astrology.
 
 
GURGAON, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Another major travel in the cosmos is going to take place in the year 2017 after Saturn Transit. The transit of shadowy planets Rahu and Ketu into Cancer and Capricorn moon sign respectively on the 17th of August 2017 till 6th of March 2019.

According to Vedic astrology, there are 9 planets those are considered to govern all 12 moon signs and subsequently impact the behavior, traits, and events of individuals under each sign.  Where all the planets are physically present, Rahu and Ketu are the only ones who do not have any physical appearance and adapt or destroy the zodiac whichever they transit to.  Their unpredictable nature makes it tough to predict how it would affect one's life.

Rahu and Ketu transit is considered as one of the most fearful transitions in the study of cosmos. This is the reason that is why expert astrologers' advice you not to take it lightly or even go with any kind of prediction stated by unverified astrologers.

Since, astronomically they are the two opposite nodes of the place where the orbits of Earth and sun intersect, they behave completely opposite to each other.

As Rahu and Ketu are considered as malefic planets, it does not necessarily mean that they would only affect every moon sign negatively. For some, they can be the reason for sudden success, growth, gain and all kinds of prosperity. If you have been facing hurdles regarding decisions this might prove to be excellent, if Rahu and Ketu transit is beneficial for you according to their placement in your birth chart.

On the other hand, those for whom the upcoming transit of Rahu and Ketu Planets is not favorable, you might need to be alert about particular things and decisions regarding your life.

One cannot alter the upcoming transit and effect of these two shadowy planets, but can surely reduce their ill effect and also save guard themselves from the negative events lined up in future with the help of learned astrologers or assistance of astrological websites.

For those who believe and have seen the accuracy of Vedic astrology, you would know that astrological websites that provides updated information, services and remedies related to astrology exist in endless number on the internet.  There are some old and trusted astrology hubs, which provide sample reports for the clients to view the Reports they, are placing an order for. They ensure that you get complete guidance from them irrespective of where you reside in the world.

Whether you are troubled about any aspect of life or want to know more about the effect of Rahu Ketu transit 2017 in your life contact right place and people for valid information. Be prepared to save guard your life from any kind of hurdles.
Get prepared to secure yourself from the unpredictable effect of Rahu and Ketu on life without losing anything.
Now you know where to go in order to know all about Rahu ketu Transit 2017.

https://www.cyberastro.com/services/num.asp

Chief Operating Officer/Chief Astrologer

Dr. J.N. Pandey

Email: jnarayan@cyberastro.com

Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 171

Director/Chief Executive Officer

Satrajit Majumdar

Email: satrajitm@cyberastro.com

Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 425

Cyber Astro Ltd.,
Cyber House,
B-35,
Sector 32, INSTITUTIONAL,
Gurgaon-122001
Haryana
India

Media Contact
Cyber astro
9958780857
***@cyberastro.com
Source:cyberastro Limited
Email:***@cyberastro.com
Posted By:***@cyberastro.com Email Verified
