News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Espire Infolabs Announces Gold Sponsorship of MuleSoft Summit, London 2017
Espire Infolabs is delighted to be a gold sponsor at MuleSoft Summit to be held on May 17th at The Brewery, London
MuleSoft, the leading provider of integration platform (Mule ESB and CloudHub) for connecting SaaS & enterprise applications in the cloud and on-premise, understands this complex business problem. With its powerful integration platform, MuleSoft is seamlessly integrating the wide spectrum of disparate applications that drive various business functions of organisations - be it sales, marketing, customer experience or HR. The resulting superior, delightful and consistent customer and business user experiences are translating into enhanced revenue and profitability for companies.
Espire Infolabs, a global technology services company and a MuleSoft partner is solving this problem for global businesses, with its transformative Customer Engagement Hub (CEH), which leverages MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ and API-led approach as one of its core technologies.
To exchange thoughts on building an application network that can deliver impactful and profitable customer, partner and employee experiences, MuleSoft is hosting MuleSoft Summit on May 17th at The Brewery, London. The summit would be attended by leading CIOs, IT leaders, integration architects and development leads across the globe.
Espire has today announced that it is a gold sponsor of MuleSoft Summit. This is in line with Espire's commitment to bring the competitive edge of application networks to businesses. As a MuleSoft partner and a gold sponsor at the MuleSoft Summit, Espire will showcase how its customer engagement hub (CEH) enables enterprises to deliver compelling and profitable multi-channel customer experiences by harnessing the powerful fabric of connected data, devices and applications.
Attendees of MuleSoft summit will get to experience a full day of innovation, best practices and interactive discussions with peers around digital transformation, and learnings on why API-led connectivity is the secret weapon to building robust application network. To attend the MuleSoft Summit, London 2017, write to us at enquiries@espire.com or register directly here (http://www.mulesoftevents.com/
About Espire Infolabs
Espire Infolabs is a global technology services company empowering businesses to drive growth and customer engagement with exceptional digital experience solutions through digital content management, multi-channel customer communication management, enterprise applications, cloud computing, integration and analytics. It is a SEI CMMI Level 5 Ver 1.3 (Dev + SVC) Appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011 and ISO 22301 Certified Company. Espire Infolabs has offices in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Development Centers in India (Gurgaon, Delhi and Pune). For more information, please visit www.espire.com.
About MuleSoft
MuleSoft makes it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With their market-leading Anypoint Platform™, companies are building application networks to fundamentally change the pace of innovation. MuleSoft's API-led approach to connectivity gives companies novel ways to reach their customers, employees and partners. Organisations in more than 60 countries, from emerging companies to Global 500 corporations, use MuleSoft to transform their businesses. To find out how, visit MuleSoft Website.
Media Contact
Asha Gopinath (VP-Marketing & Corp Comm)
Espire Infolabs
0124-3843000, 3843499
asha.gopinath@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse