April 2017





Premier Manco Is Now Providing iGaming Consultancy Services

Over the years, popularity of the iGaming businesses has grown all over the world.
 
 
GHASRI, Malta - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the years, popularity of the iGaming businesses has grown all over the world. iGaming is the newest form of online betting system encompassing many benefits to the people and iGaming users. One of the great things about iGaming is its mechanism and operation which provides 100% clear and transparent results to the users. However, for the new iGaming startups, roads are never been easy as they need to surpass various obstacles to establish themselves in this highly competitive market.

Premier Manco, is one of the fast growing iGaming business solutions in Malta are now providing the in-depth consultancy services to the iGaming Startups.

Premier Manco is one of the leading companies based in Malta offering the iGaming payment solutions to the iGaming startups. Premier Manco has a team of some highly skilled and experienced iGaming professionals who have spent many years in the iGaming industry. They know each and everything about the industry and therefore able to provide the right input to the new iGaming start ups.

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider founded to provide iGaming consulting to a variety of clients in the iGaming industry. They offer some reliable solutions to the clients who are new to the iGaming business. In last few years, there is seen a huge shift in the impetus of the iGaming business around the world. Not only there are huge number of new iGaming players were getting into the iGaming, but there are many who has taken iGaming as an entrepreneurship role.

CONSULTING AREAS

•    iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions
•    iGaming Consulting
•    International iGaming Restructuring
•    Payment Solutions
•    iGaming ERP Software

For more information, please visit http://premiermanco.com/

About Premier Manco

Premier Manco is a boutique service provider offering traditional services such as corporate consulting, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and payment solutions. What separates Premier Manco from typical consulting companies is our clearly defined niche in iGaming related consulting. Our clients include iGaming businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. With a wealth of experience and a sizeable network of contacts in the iGaming industry, Premier Manco is the preeminent presence in the iGaming industry.

