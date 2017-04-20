News By Tag
Premier Manco Is Now Providing iGaming Consultancy Services
Over the years, popularity of the iGaming businesses has grown all over the world.
Premier Manco, is one of the fast growing iGaming business solutions in Malta are now providing the in-depth consultancy services to the iGaming Startups.
Premier Manco is one of the leading companies based in Malta offering the iGaming payment solutions to the iGaming startups. Premier Manco has a team of some highly skilled and experienced iGaming professionals who have spent many years in the iGaming industry. They know each and everything about the industry and therefore able to provide the right input to the new iGaming start ups.
Premier Manco is a boutique service provider founded to provide iGaming consulting to a variety of clients in the iGaming industry. They offer some reliable solutions to the clients who are new to the iGaming business. In last few years, there is seen a huge shift in the impetus of the iGaming business around the world. Not only there are huge number of new iGaming players were getting into the iGaming, but there are many who has taken iGaming as an entrepreneurship role.
CONSULTING AREAS
• iGaming Mergers & Acquisitions
• iGaming Consulting
• International iGaming Restructuring
• Payment Solutions
• iGaming ERP Software
For more information, please visit http://premiermanco.com/
About Premier Manco
Premier Manco is a boutique service provider offering traditional services such as corporate consulting, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and payment solutions. What separates Premier Manco from typical consulting companies is our clearly defined niche in iGaming related consulting. Our clients include iGaming businesses, entrepreneurs and investors. With a wealth of experience and a sizeable network of contacts in the iGaming industry, Premier Manco is the preeminent presence in the iGaming industry.
Premier Manco
