Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) - Daedal Research

The report also includes a detailed regional analysis of the US and Europe hereditary angioedema market comprising of hereditary market by value, segments and growth.
 
 
DELHI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)" provides a detailed analysis of the global hereditary market with analysis of market size by value, growth, segments, etc.

Under competitive landscape different products in the global hereditary angioedema market have been compared on basis of various technical parameters.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hereditary angioedema market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Shire Plc, iBio, Inc., Pharming Group NV and CSL Limited are some of the key players operating in the global hereditary angioedema market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

The US
Europe

Company Coverage

Shire Plc
iBio,Inc.
Pharming Group NV
CSL Limited

Executive Summary

Angioedema can be defined as a disorder in which there is a rapid inflammation of the dermis, subcutaneous tissue, mucosa (cavities surrounding internal organs) and sub mucosal tissues. Angioedema can further be divided into acquired and hereditary angioedema. Acquired angioedema is generally caused due to allergy. On the other hand, hereditary angioedema is caused due to genetic mutation.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is defined as a condition highlighted by frequent incidences of severe swelling. It is a rarely inherited disorder. It most commonly affects limbs, face, intestinal and respiratory tract and causes severe swelling in these parts of the body. Low levels of C1 inhibitor, a protein leads to the over activation of bradykinin. Bradykinin is a chemical which is the prime cause the occurrence of angioedema.

The global hereditary angioedema market is projected to increase at a healthy rate during the forecasted period (2017-2021). This growth is expected on account of many growth drivers such as increased diagnosis in the US and Europe, advantages of preventive therapy, approval of Berinert for pediatric treatment, launch of Haegarda C1 inhibitor and some other major products in the pipeline.

However, the market also faces certain challenges such as high prophylaxis cost, side effects of Cinryze and long term prophylactic treatment. Oral therapy for hereditary angioedema attacks and SHP643 monoclonal antibody are some of the trends in the global hereditary angioedema market.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Hereditary Angioedema  Market Segments

Figure 2: Global Hereditary Angioedema Market by Value; 2016-2021(US$ Billion)

Figure 3: Global Hereditary Angioedema Market by Products; 2016

Figure 4: Global Cinryze Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 5: Global Haegarda/Berinert Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 6: Global Acute Therapies (HAE) Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 7: Global SHP643 Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 8: Global BX7353 Market by Value; 2020-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 9: The US Hereditary Angioedema  Market by Prevalence; 2016-2021 (Thousands)

Figure 10: The US Hereditary Angioedema  Market by Patients Diagnosed; 2016-2021 (Thousands)

Figure 11: The US Hereditary Angioedema Market by Patients on Prophylaxis; 2016-2021

Figure 12: The US Hereditary Angioedema Market by Cost Per Patient; 2016-2021 (US$ Thousands)

Figure 13: The US Hereditary Angioedema Market by Products; 2016

Figure 14: The US Cinryze Market by Value; 2016-2021(US$ Million)

Figure 15: The US Haegarda/Berinert  Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 16: The US SHP643 Market by Value; 2018-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 17: The US BX7353 Market by Value; 2020-2021 (US$ Million)

Figure 18: Europe Hereditary Angioedema  Market by Prevalence; 2016-2021 (Thousand)

Figure 19: Europe Hereditary Angioedema  Market by Patients Diagnosed; 2016-2021 (Thousand)

Figure 20: Europe Hereditary Angioedema  Market by Patients on Prophylaxis; 2016-2021

Figure 21: Europe Hereditary Angioedema  Market Cost Per Patient; 2016-2021(US$ Thousands)

Figure 22: Europe Hereditary Angioedema Market by Products; 2016

Figure 23: Europe Cinryze Market by Value;2016-2021(US$ Million)

Figure 24: Europe Haegarda/ Berinert  Market by Value;2016-2021(US$ Million)

Figure 25: Europe SHP643 Market by Value;2018-2021(US$ Million)

Figure 26: Europe BX7353  Market by Value;2020-2021(US$ Million)

Figure 27: Diagnosis Rate of Hereditary Angioedema In the US and Europe; 2016-2021

Figure 28: US Cost Per Patient Prophylaxis; 2016-2021 (Percentage, %)

Figure 29: Shire Plc Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 30: Shire Plc Revenues by Segments; 2016

Figure 31: iBio, Inc. Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Thousand)

Figure 32: Pharming Group NV Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)

Figure 33: Pharming Group NV Revenues by Region; 2016

Figure 34: CSL Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)

Figure 35: CSL Revenues by Segments; 2016

Table 1:  Types of Angioedema – Acquired and Hereditary

Table 2: Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Market Segments

Table 3: Global Hereditary Angioedema Market by Product Comparison

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-hereditary-angioede...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
