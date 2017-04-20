 
News By Tag
* Cardiology
* Health
* Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nedlands
  Western Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Why do young apparently healthy people keep dying of heart disease?

In four decades of public campaigns about the benefits of a healthy diet and regular exercise, Australia's rate of heart disease has come down by more than 70% but still it's our biggest killer.
 
 
Girish-Dwivedi-web
Girish-Dwivedi-web
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cardiology
* Health
* Research

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Nedlands - Western Australia - Australia

NEDLANDS, Australia - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- In a major step toward reducing fatal heart attacks the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, with the generosity of Wesfarmers, has brought to Australia one of the few heart specialists in the world with expertise in using a range of sophisticated cardiac imaging technology. His work has the potential to accurately predict which patients are likely to suffer a heart attack.

"The Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research has a reputation for cutting edge research and we are very pleased to announce WA's first Wesfarmers Chair in Cardiovascular Disease, Professor Girish Dwivedi, a leading cardiologist who will establish a cardiovascular disease laboratory at the Perkins", said Perkins Director, Professor Peter Leedman.

Professor Dwivedi utilises the latest imaging techniques with the capacity to identify the signals in some plaques that indicate it is about to rupture and cause a heart attack.

"We know the most common cause of heart disease and stroke is the build-up of plaque in arteries, but the key is knowing how to identify whether the plaque will remain stable and be harmless or rupture and cause a heart attack.

"Most people don't realise how common heart disease is, for women as well as men. In fact Australian women are almost three times more likely to die from heart disease than breast cancer," Professor Leedman said.

As part of the Perkins approach to connect research with patient treatment, Professor Dwivedi will work both as a lead researcher in the Perkins laboratories and practice as a cardiologist at the Fiona Stanley Hospital.

"His arrival in Perth from Canada is a big step in making sure WA is on the map in cardiac research.

"Professor Dwivedi's research is definitely cutting edge. It will be a major breakthrough if a cost effective and safe technique of scanning patients can be developed that identifies the plaque likely to rupture," said Professor Leedman.

"His research is also relevant for patients suffering cancers, including breast and blood cancers, because the radiation typically used to treat cancers can lead to a build-up of plaque in coronary arteries.

"We are very grateful to Wesfarmers, the founding benefactor of the Perkins, whose support has enabled us to establish the Wesfarmers Chair in Cardiovascular Disease and bring to Perth such an outstanding cardiologist and researcher," Professor Leedman said.

Learn more at: https://www.perkins.org.au

Contact
Alicia Murray-Jones
***@perkins.org.au
End
Source:
Email:***@perkins.org.au Email Verified
Tags:Cardiology, Health, Research
Industry:Health
Location:Nedlands - Western Australia - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share