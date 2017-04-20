News By Tag
Global Private Group has closed a USD300 million senior secured revolving credit facility
Global Private Group has closed a USD300 million senior secured revolving credit for Industrial Services Firm, a longtime client of Global Private Group.
Global Private Group led the syndication as sole lead arranger, and Global Private Group is serving as administrative agent.
The Industrial Services Firm provides a suite of special industrial services including scaffolding, coatings and linings, refractory, fireproofing and insulation to critical infrastructure. The Company serves the petrochemical, agricultural chemical, refinery, power generation, offshore energy and general industrial markets.
The Industrial Services Firm will use the funds, in part, for acquisitions, to refinance existing credit facilities, and to provide for ongoing working capital needs, including capital expenditures. The deal also includes additional capital markets and treasury management products.
Global Private Group is one of the largest and most experienced project finance groups in the world compromising more than 300 dedicated specialists in our offices worldwide who are fully qualified to provide financial services and products.
Stable financing, efficient execution, expert solutions and customer service are how we help clients succeed.
Our broad range of lending products in the areas of corporate lending and investment banking, combined with access to strong capital base; allows us to execute financing that supports your business objectives. Our deal professionals' industry expertise and attention to your goals during every step of the loan process allows us to offer solutions that help you achieve success.
Visit http://www.globalprivategroup.com for details.
