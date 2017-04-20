How can users delete history in Mozilla Firefox?

There are times when users may want to remove some of their browsing history for security purpose. If that is the case, then to the delight of users it can be done pretty easily and all that they need to do is to take some help from professional team

Following are the steps to delete history in Mozilla Firefox• In the very first step, users must open Mozilla Firefox• To proceed further with the process, users must Click the menu button• Once this is done, users must select History, and then Clear Recent History.• In the next step, users must choose how much history they want to clear:• Once this is done, users must click the drop-down menu next to Time range so that they can select how much of their history Firefox will clear.• In the final step, users must click on the Clear Now button.