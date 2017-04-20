 
How can users delete history in Mozilla Firefox?

There are times when users may want to remove some of their browsing history for security purpose. If that is the case, then to the delight of users it can be done pretty easily and all that they need to do is to take some help from professional team
 
ANDOVER, N.Y. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Following are the steps to delete history in Mozilla Firefox

•   In the very first step, users must open Mozilla Firefox
•  To proceed further with the process, users must Click the menu button
• Once this is done, users must select History, and then Clear Recent History.
• In the next step, users must choose how much history they want to clear:
• Once this is done, users must click the drop-down menu next to Time range so that they can select how much of their history Firefox will clear.
• In the final step, users must click on the Clear Now button.

There may still be doubts in the minds of users with respect to deleting the browsing history in Mozilla Firefox.  If that is the case, then users should not hesitate and should call at mozilla firefox technical support, without having any doubt as they present twent four by seven hours for customers help. Once you call at Firfox support number you can share your all common problems with experts and they will provide unique and advanced solutions for eveyr browser related problems.

