RnR Radio Has Partnered With Record Deal Broker To Help Artist Get A Record Deal
As RnR Radio and Mr & Mrs R continue to take the world by storm comes the next chapter. RnR Radio is known for giving independent and unsigned hip hop and r&b artist from around the world airplay with their hit show The Mr R Show decided it was time to take it to the next level so now RnR Radio has teamed up with Record Deal Broker to help these artist continue to follow their dreams of being stars. We felt this is an amazing opportunity to help artist get out there even more stated Mr & Mrs R . We are very excited to be working with Mr & Mrs R and RnR Radio stated Autumn Brown and Shotta Bwoy who co-own Record Deal Broker and Premiere Booking Agency which Mr & Mrs R have signed to the agency as clients as well. Besides partnering with Record Deal Broker, Mr & Mrs R will be doing events with their hit show The Classics With Mr & Mrs R in which they play disco and soul hits from the 70's & 80's. They will also be doing red carpet events, hosting events, concerts ect and Premiere Booking Agency will be producing their new tv show called In The House in which they will be interviewing celebrities and anyone with an interesting story to tell. For artist to get discovered and get a record deal is very simple, all the artist need to do is submit their best material to our Record Deal Broker website: http://www.recorddealbroker.com/
The best part about this service is it's FREE!!!
Look out for big things from Mr & Mrs R, RnR Radio, Premiere Booking Agency, Record Deal Broker as we are here to entertain the world one show, one project, one record deal at a time.
For more information or to book Mr & Mrs R for your event or party or to interview them please contact:
Premiere Booking Agency
424-744-8616
booking@premierebookingagency.com
www.premierebookingagency.com
Information about Mr & Mrs R and RnR Radio:
www.rnr-radio.com
RnR Radio
***@rnr-radio.com
