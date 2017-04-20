 
News By Tag
* Training
* Project Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Alpharetta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

MSys Honors US Veterans by offering 4-Day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training for Free

MSys Training, part of the MSys Technologies – a global technology services company – honored US veterans this year by offering free courses in the areas of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and Project Management Professional (PMP)
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Training
Project Management

Industry:
Software

Location:
Alpharetta - Georgia - US

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- MSys Training, part of the MSys Technologies – a global technology services company – honored US veterans this year by offering free courses in the areas of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and Project Management Professional (PMP).

Earlier this year, MSys Training initiated the Give-Back-to-the-Society campaign and the program for veterans to get back into the technology workspace was a part of the campaign.

Between March and April 2017, all veterans were eligible to receive free training courses on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and Project Management Professional (PMP). The program proved popular, and the number of registrations even necessitated setting up some extra courses.

The program included four days of complimentary online classes led by some popular MSys Lean Six Sigma instructors, reduced rates on the LSSGB certification exam fee and the IASSC accredited LSSGB course material. At the end of the program, students were provided career leads, and offered discounts (upto 40% off) on future training programs with MSys. All alumni receive a $100 for every successful referral enrollment.

The participants indicated great satisfaction with the endeavor, and provided positive feedback for the training team.

MSys Training is the Training subsidiary of MSys Technologies, a leading service provider for Storage, Cloud and Virtualization ISVs. Its "In-the-trenches" approach in the Datacenter technologies space, is a big part of its success in the training arena.

About MSys Training

MSys Training is a leading Training & Certification provider, offering various online certification training courses for professionals, including project management, IT services, cloud computing, cyber security, and digital marketing. Some of the key training programs include PMP Certification, Professional Agile and Scrum, Big Data, Hadoop Development and Administration, Prince 2 Training, IT Service Management, and Project Management.

Visit https://www.msystraining.com/ for more details

Contact
MSys Technologies
***@gmail.com
End
Source:MSys Technologies
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Msys Technologies LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share