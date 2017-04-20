News By Tag
MSys Honors US Veterans by offering 4-Day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Training for Free
MSys Training, part of the MSys Technologies – a global technology services company – honored US veterans this year by offering free courses in the areas of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and Project Management Professional (PMP)
Between March and April 2017, all veterans were eligible to receive free training courses on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (LSSGB) and Project Management Professional (PMP). The program proved popular, and the number of registrations even necessitated setting up some extra courses.
The program included four days of complimentary online classes led by some popular MSys Lean Six Sigma instructors, reduced rates on the LSSGB certification exam fee and the IASSC accredited LSSGB course material. At the end of the program, students were provided career leads, and offered discounts (upto 40% off) on future training programs with MSys. All alumni receive a $100 for every successful referral enrollment.
The participants indicated great satisfaction with the endeavor, and provided positive feedback for the training team.
About MSys Training
MSys Training is a leading Training & Certification provider, offering various online certification training courses for professionals, including project management, IT services, cloud computing, cyber security, and digital marketing. Some of the key training programs include PMP Certification, Professional Agile and Scrum, Big Data, Hadoop Development and Administration, Prince 2 Training, IT Service Management, and Project Management.
Visit https://www.msystraining.com/
