Re-inks.com Expands Product Selection With Over 2,000 New Products
Online printing supplier Re-inks has been doing business since the 1990's and is a destination that consumers have come to trust.
For consumers who are not already familiar with the company, they provide the highest quality remanufactured brand name and compatible ink printer cartridges, toner cartridges, specially formulated inks and printer ink refills. With over 15 years of experience, it is a company that has outlasted the competition through excellent product quality and customer service. All of their products come with a 360-day guarantee reducing consumer risk and ensuring dependability.
The recently expanded Re-inks lines include their selection of remanufactured and compatible inkjet cartridges, OEM cartridges, multi-pack bundles for extra savings, printer ink refills, and many more. Expanding upon an already extremely comprehensive line of products has made them a one-stop shop for all consumer needs and they cater to everyone from personal home users to high volume business oriented printers.
Customers looking specifically for printer ink refills can find easy to use all in one kit that allow anyone to refill their own cartridges like a professional. Using only the highest quality ink means that printer performance is equal to if not surpassing OEM ink quality. All remanufactured products are assembled, refilled, and tested according to the highest industry standards. Now with such an expanded line of products to choose from, Re-inks.com has solidified an already prominent place in the market for inkjet and toner cartridge needs.
Re-inks products are available at a few easy clicks of the mouse and deliver all over the United States and Canada as well as a number of international locations. Expedited shipping service is available for urgent consumer needs. Customers who do not have access to the Internet or prefer to call directly may order toll free by calling 1-866-512-7162 anytime day or night.
