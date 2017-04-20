News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ensure Safe drinking water with Ampac USA 4 Stage Reverse Osmosis System
Do you know Why we should use 4 Stage RO not 2 or 3 Stage RO? Do you want to know What the special filter mechanism for 4 Stage RO? Ampac USA wants to tell you everything, Read till the end.
Ampac USA: The name you can trust:
One of the oldest manufacturers of advanced RO water purifiers, this company has created a brand which stands for the quality of products and services they provide. Ampac USA uses the most recent technologies to bring you durable, efficient and economically viable products for drinking water. With over 20 years of experience, Ampac USA is one name you can fully trust.
Ampac USA 4 Stage Reverse Osmosis System:
The company has come up with yet another water filter system which uses the Reverse Osmosis technology to ensure pure drinking water for you and your family. Using the simple water desalination concept, this filter is equipped with a 4-stage filter system, a water storage of 3.2 Gallons, a water feed adapter, drain saddle valve, lead-free chrome faucet and if needed, can include a high flow delivery pump. The 4-stage system includes
Filtering sediments, dirt, sand, and physical properties up to 5 microns Removing
chemicals and increasing clarity.
• Performing Reverse Osmosis where it clears a good majority of 93-95% dissolved salts.
• Getting rid of odor and gives water a good taste.
All this with just one RO system Filter!
Now, one can forget all their concerns related to drinking water because with this 4 Stage Reverse Osmosis System, one can be rest assured of quality drinking water for their family.
Contact
Ampac USA
Most Trusted Name in Water Industry
***@ampac1.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse