Freyr continues its rapid global expansion: Launching its 5th Regional Hub in Dubai, UAE
Freyr continues its rapid global expansion: Launching its 5th Regional Hub in Dubai, UAE To reach Life Sciences companies better across Middle East and Africa
With proven expertise in enabling the successful registrations and approvals in the region, Freyr through its Dubai's regional hub will embark its focus on emerging business opportunities in the region. Located at one of the prestigious Investment Parks in Dubai (Dubai Logistics City at Dubai South) Freyr DWC, LLC is focused to meet the dynamic Regulatory challenges with high-quality Regional regulatory services at lower delivery costs.
"We see the Dubai office set up not only as another regional establishment, but also as a regional hub in terms of offering highly localized Regulatory support and services to our clients across Middle East, Africa as well as global companies looking to have their products registered / managed in the region. Addressing the needs of growing client base in the region, we hope our regional hub will address the needs of companies seeking a reliable, regional, regulatory partner. With a successful track record of regional registrations and approvals, the Freyr office in Dubai stand a great testament to our growing international presence and enduring customer relationships,"
About Freyr
Freyr is a leading global Regulatory Solutions & Services company, offering a wide range of services like Regulatory Affairs, Publishing, Labeling & Artwork, Regulatory Intelligence, Regulatory Product Strategy etc. supported by a global team of 400+ Regulatory professionals and with a global client-base of 90+ customers (including Top 20 Global Bio-Pharma, Consumer Healthcare companies). Freyr supports Pharma, Generics, Consumer Healthcare, Bio-Tech and Medical Device companies, globally and in the region. Freyr is
• Headquartered in Princeton (New Jersey, USA) and offices / delivery hubs in Maidenhead UK, Frankfurt Germany, Dubai UAE and Hyderabad India
• ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management
• ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-
Freyr has recently received Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award – 2016, for "Knowledge Process Services for Pharmaceutical Life Sciences Growth Excellence" and has been ranked 11th in "2016 Deloitte Technology Fast50".
FREYR DUBAI CONTACT DETAILS:
Freyr DWC LLC.
Business Center Logistics City
Dubai Aviation City
P.O. Box: 3090667
Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 58 2595907
Fax: 866 486 6883
Contact: Vasu Ranabothu – Head MENA Region
Email: sranabothu@freyrslutions.com
Contact
Freyr Solutions
***@freyrsolutions.com
