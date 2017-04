Freyr continues its rapid global expansion: Launching its 5th Regional Hub in Dubai, UAE To reach Life Sciences companies better across Middle East and Africa

-- New Jersey : As an integral part of its global expansion strategy, Freyr establishes, Freyr DWC LLC in Dubai, its 5th Regional office / delivery hub after US, UK, Germany and India. Proposed to serve its significantly growing client base in the region, the new set up, Freyr DWC, LLC is a Regional Hub covering both the Middle East and African markets to cater localized regulatory strategies and services along with technology-driven solutionsWith proven expertise in enabling the successful registrations and approvals in the region, Freyr through its Dubai's regional hub will embark its focus on emerging business opportunities in the region. Located at one of the prestigious Investment Parks in Dubai (Dubai Logistics City at Dubai South) Freyr DWC, LLC is focused to meet the dynamic Regulatory challenges with high-quality Regional regulatory services at lower delivery costs."We see the Dubai office set up not only as another regional establishment, but also as a regional hub in terms of offering highly localized Regulatory support and services to our clients across Middle East, Africa as well as global companies looking to have their products registered / managed in the region. Addressing the needs of growing client base in the region, we hope our regional hub will address the needs of companies seeking a reliable, regional, regulatory partner. With a successful track record of regional registrations and approvals, the Freyr office in Dubai stand a great testament to our growing international presence and enduring customer relationships,"remarked Vasu Ranabothu – Regional Head – MENAFreyr is a leading global Regulatory Solutions & Services company, offering a wide range of services like Regulatory Affairs, Publishing, Labeling & Artwork, Regulatory Intelligence, Regulatory Product Strategy etc. supported by a global team of 400+ Regulatory professionals and with a global client-base of 90+ customers (including Top 20 Global Bio-Pharma, Consumer Healthcare companies). Freyr supports Pharma, Generics, Consumer Healthcare, Bio-Tech and Medical Device companies, globally and in the region. Freyr is• Headquartered in Princeton (New Jersey, USA) and offices / delivery hubs in Maidenhead UK, Frankfurt Germany, Dubai UAE and Hyderabad India• ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management• ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure and robust BCP & DR siteFreyr has recently received Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award – 2016, for "Knowledge Process Services for Pharmaceutical Life Sciences Growth Excellence" and has been ranked 11th in "2016 Deloitte Technology Fast50".​Freyr DWC LLC.Business Center Logistics CityDubai Aviation CityP.O. Box: 3090667Dubai, UAEPhone: +971 58 2595907Fax: 866 486 6883Contact: Vasu Ranabothu – Head MENA RegionEmail: sranabothu@freyrslutions.com