Singapore Hosts Forum for Top Pharma Competitive Intelligence and Market Research Professionals
Pharma CI Asia Conference & Exhibition sets the standard for CI discussion
The Pharma CI Conference is the best event in Asia that puts you at the table with many senior-level executives, giving you the opportunity to network, brainstorm, and discuss. This year furthers that immersive experience by offering new, deep-dive sessions that provide you with exceptional access to our roster of expert speakers.
Agenda topics include:
· Building a Community of Insights
· HCP's Social Media Tracking in China
· CI Strategies in Niche Therapeutic Segments
· An Introduction to Competitive Intelligence and Strategy
· and more!
View the agenda here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
Register by 9 June to take advantage of the Early Bird rate and secure the best possible price.
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: A. Menarini Asia-Pacific, Abbott, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Deallus Consulting, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Lifescience Dynamics Limited, Medtronic, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi China, Sanofi Genzyme, Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Boston Consulting Group, UCB and more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
