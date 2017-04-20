 
News By Tag
* Pharma
* Competitive Intelligence
* Asia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Singapore Hosts Forum for Top Pharma Competitive Intelligence and Market Research Professionals

Pharma CI Asia Conference & Exhibition sets the standard for CI discussion
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pharma
* Competitive Intelligence
* Asia

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Singapore - Singapore - Singapore

SINGAPORE - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A special keynote from Takeda Pharmaceuticals VP of Stragey Ana Cerdeira leads an accomplished agenda for the 2017 Pharma CI Asia Conference & Exhibition, held 13-14 July at the Hilton Singapore, Singapore. The event has a long-standing history in Asia for bringing together leading intelligence professionals to discuss the critical issues facing the industry in Asia and worldwide.

The Pharma CI Conference is the best event in Asia that puts you at the table with many senior-level executives, giving you the opportunity to network, brainstorm, and discuss. This year furthers that immersive experience by offering new, deep-dive sessions that provide you with exceptional access to our roster of expert speakers.

Agenda topics include:

·         Building a Community of Insights

·         HCP's Social Media Tracking in China

·         CI Strategies in Niche Therapeutic Segments

·         An Introduction to Competitive Intelligence and Strategy

·         and more!

View the agenda here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

Register by 9 June to take advantage of the Early Bird rate and secure the best possible price.

For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!

The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: A. Menarini Asia-Pacific, Abbott, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Deallus Consulting, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Lifescience Dynamics Limited, Medtronic, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi China, Sanofi Genzyme, Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Boston Consulting Group, UCB and more.

To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/

For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pharmaciconference.com
Posted By:***@pharmaciconference.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pharma CI Conference News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share